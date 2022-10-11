ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
4 Charged Following Shoplifting Investigation in Atlantic City, NJ

Four people are facing charges following a shoplifting and theft investigation in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, during the months of August and September following complaints of shoplifting from stores at Tanger Outlets The Walk, detectives conducted an investigation that targeted employees that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Assault arrest made in Wildwood H2Oi rally

A Monmouth County man has been arrested in the assault of a police officer during the chaos at an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last month. Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and obstruction of justice. The Cape May County Prosecutor's...
WILDWOOD, NJ
14.6 Pounds Of Pot, Handguns Found By Atlantic City Officers During Welfare Check: Authorities

A welfare check resulted in the arrest of two people and recovery of more than 14 pounds of marijuana, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:59 p.m., Officers Aidan Richardson and Dion Liu were flagged down by a concerned citizen in the first block of South Michigan Avenue regarding two individuals inside a parked vehicle possibly experiencing a medical emergency.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Ocean County Man Arrested In Major Drug Bust

BRICK – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for several illegal drugs and firearms, police said. On October 4, a special agent from the US Department of Homeland Security contacted Brick Township SCU Detectives regarding a package containing illegal substances. According to the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Official: 2 workers struck, killed by train on Camden, NJ bridge

CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said. The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 p.m. Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.
CAMDEN, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Officer Hit By Pickup Truck

Authorities in Atlantic City say a police officer was injured Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck as he was directing traffic around an accident. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Route 30 at around 10:45 PM for a vehicle that had ran off the road and into the marsh.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Man Fatally Shot By Police in Cherry Hill, NJ

According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West. Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details. "This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
