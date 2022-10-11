ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio News: Youngstown Man Mauled By 5 Dogs

By Matty Willz
 5 days ago
Source: Jon Vallejo / Getty

A man was left bloodied on the streets of Youngstown after he was chased and mauled by five dogs in the early hours of Monday morning. Police arrived and took him to a local hospital.

The dogs are owned by Clarence Thigpen and were being kept at a house with no utilities in order to guard his scrap. It’s been reported that they were supposed to be fenced in, but had chewed a hole through the fence and escaped. Thigpen was shocked to learn of what they did.

Two of the dogs had to be shot before they stopped their attack. One of them ran away and is still lost. They’ve all been removed from the house, and Thigpen has been charged with having five vicious dogs.

For FOX 8’s initial report of this story, [click here].

Youngstown police Capt. Jason Simon said in an interview with the local news, “It is truly not to be believed. It’s actually horrific. What this victim had to endure, getting mauled by those dogs.”

According to caninejournal.com, there are approximately 4.5 million dog attacks per year. That’s an extremely high number, and in 2019 that equated to about one attack for every 73 people in the United States.

At this time there’s no word on the victim’s condition, though he’s said to have several wounds to his head and neck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Arnold Frieson
4d ago

the owner should be charged at the fullest, and be made to pay that man for all his pain and suffering. if you can't control and contain your dog 🤔🤔 you don't need one ....PERIOD

over the news
5d ago

Those dogs were treated awful! It's no wonder they did this that man should be charged with animal cruelty as well

Boogeyman
4d ago

The picture of the pup yesterday showed a malnourished dog. They were left unattended at a vacant home. Too many irresponsible dog owners here and there are so many pibbles (pits) here that they get the blame because of the stigma. This is 100% on the owner.

