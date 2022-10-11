ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 23

Mr Glenn Michaels
5d ago

How about turning Philadelphia into a stand your ground city? Citizens need to be allowed to fight back.👍🏾😏

Ed M
5d ago

I'm not sure what but it seems that a common THEME is the cause of these crimes!

Shore News Network

Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stole two firearms left in an unsecured pouch at the checkout counter at Rite Aid on Lehigh Avenue. Last Sunday, at around 6:30 pm, the victim completed his purchase and left a red zippered pouch containing two firearms at the checkout counter and left the store. When he went back in to get the guns, the bag was gone. Police identified a suspect after viewing store security footage. Video surveillance depicts an unknown black male taking the pouch and tucking it under his sweatshirt as he left The post Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight

PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities. Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police. Authorities say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Roxborough HS Shooting: 15-year-old wanted for murder in connection to deadly shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old has been identified as the fourth suspect wanted in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School last month. Philadelphia police say they are searching for 15-year-old Troy Fletcher in connection with the ambush shooting that left 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured following a football scrimmage. Police say Fletcher is wanted for murder and other related offenses. Two suspects, 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and 17-year-old Zyheid Jones have been arrested. They are both charged with murder and other related charges. Police said Wednesday that a receipt for ammunition was recovered from the SUV used to flee the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 12

Prosecutor’s office: Boyfriend arrested in death of woman found stuffed in trash bag in basement

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the discovery of his girlfriend’s body stuffed in a trash bag, the Mercer County’s Prosecutor’s Office. According to the prosecutor’s office, Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, is charged with purposefully disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains in the Sept. 21 death of Corrine Daniels, 41, of Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man, 34, fatally shot in Logan; 3 men in blue Chevy sought

LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man by three men in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 4700 block of North Marvine Street. Responding officers found the 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

