Target, Walmart and more kicked off Black Friday sales early — 45 of the best deals
Although Black Friday is still over a month away, it seems like major retailers are ready to start the holiday shopping season a bit earlier this year. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access Sale at the end of September and Target already kicked off its Black Friday sales event. Whether...
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
37 October Prime Day deals with massive discounts of 50% or more
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Call it October Prime Day, Prime Day 2, or Prime Early Access Sale. No matter what label you slap on, the bottom line is that Amazon’s deals on October 11 and October 12 are amazing. Of course, some deals are particularly impressive right now, and we’re going to showcase the best October Prime Day deals with discounts of 50% or more.
Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon
When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
Fresh Study of Millions of Airfares Reveals the Best Days to Purchase and to Fly
For the fourth year in a row, a study by the Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) and Expedia has named Sundays as the best day of the week to book travel—if saving money is your goal. I know, I know: You heard a decade ago that Tuesdays are the best...
Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With Over 100,000 Ratings Is Said to ‘Erase Wrinkles’ & It's On Sale Before The Prime Early Access Sale
When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape. If you don’t have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don’t fret, because Amazon has got you covered. The bestselling TruSkin...
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Is the Pixel Watch worth buying? Here’s what the reviews say
After years of teases, Google released the Pixel Watch earlier this month. It’s the first smartwatch Google has made on its own, and it was positioned directly to compete with the king of the category — the Apple Watch. For $350 for a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth version and $400 for...
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)
The Air is now a powerhouse, but have the picture and sound also been upgraded?
This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale
Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
How to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad
No more need to hunt for a photocopier. Before everybody had a smartphone in their pocket, copying a document usually entailed looking for a Xerox machine and hunting for loose change. Now that everyone has a phone, the Xerox machine has been supplanted in favor of a scanning app. Not only do you not need to pay to scan something, but you can do it anywhere and have the results instantly saved on your device. Kids these days have it so easy. Here’s how to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad.
Apple Watch Series 8 hits its lowest price ever thanks to Walmart Rollback Days
If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 8 but haven't wanted to jump on that full price, for the first time ever, it's finally on sale. During Walmart's Rollback Days, you can score the flagship watch for only $379 – the first time it's ever dropped that low.
Apple's phenomenally powerful 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a glorious screen is on sale
It's not every day that we see a tablet with desktop-level performance, cutting-edge display technology, and a thin and light design, but Apple brought this idea to life last year with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro but its high price tag meant it was impossible to own for many. An Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal has taken care of that problem to some extent.
Best Cases for Apple Watch Ultra
The new Apple Watch Ultra is the latest high-end smartwatch in Apple’s lineup, costing $799. It’s ideal for those living an active lifestyle and primarily aimed at those practicing extreme sports, such as divers, runners, and more. It’s also the first Apple Watch to be able to survive for three days on a single charge, although, that will largely depend on your individual use case. The new Apple Watch Ultra is one of the best new smartwatches in 2022 that money can buy.
Apple Watch Ultra size comparison
The Apple Watch Ultra is one large wearable that doesn't really look good on tiny wrists, no two ways about that. The rugged Apple wearable is not only its largest so far, but a notable gargantuan among the competition as well, standing out with its imposing footprint. But how does...
The WiFi System That Gets Rid of Dead Zones Is On Sale at Black Friday Prices
If you’re having trouble connecting to the internet, it may not be your service provider to blame. Bad connections and dead zones happen all the time if you’re living in a house with a lot of walls — or a lot of people. With everybody’s devices draining the WiFi, you end up with a weak, unreliable internet signal, and super slow speeds. Fortunately, you can fix the problem by picking up a mesh WiFi router system, which helps to troubleshoot bad connections, boost speed across multiple devices, and eliminate dead zones. Right now, Amazon’s eero router deal has a three-pack of...
This $16 'Encanto' LEGO Set Is Perfect For Your Disney-Obsessed Adventure Seeker
LEGOs have really upped their game from when we were kids. Back then, we had to really get creative when it came to creating our own LEGO-based wonderland. Nowadays, there are LEGO plants for our offices, movie-based sets for the kiddos, and virtually everything in between. Speaking of movie-themed kits, have you seen the most recent Disney collabs the toy brand has done? From Frozen to Star Wars, there’s a set for every kind of Disney-loving kid out there. But the one we’re really loving is one based on Disney’s newest hit movie Encanto. The 2021 fantasy film follows the Madrigals...
Oprah’s ‘favorite’ Amazon coat is on major sale for October Prime Day 2022
Temperatures are dropping — and so is the price on this Oprah-loved outerwear. Today’s the last day to get deep discounts on the celebrity-loved Orolay Thickened Down Jacket ($89, originally $150) during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. The viral puffer coat, which became so incredibly popular that it was eventually simply called “the Amazon coat,” landed a coveted spot on Winfrey’s “Favorite Things” list in 2019, when the media mogul praised its fashion, function and price tag. “It’s flattering, warm, comes in sizes up to 5X, has adjustable side zips, and costs way less than it appears,” she wrote of the style,...
