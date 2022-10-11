Read full article on original website
Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
How Liz Truss plunged the UK to the brink of recession in just one month
The new prime minister began September promising a ‘new era’ for Britain. One economic crisis later, she has delivered
Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs
Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
So farewell, Kwasi. Your career died so Liz Truss’s might live for at least 15 more minutes
To Westminster, district of the damned, where the Conservatives are plotting to commit leadercide yet again. They’ve dispatched so many over the past few years that it’s possible they regard Harold Shipman as the real opposition. You certainly get the feeling he could poll higher than them. This...
British Government Close to Collapse as Chancellor Fired After 38 Disastrous Days in Office
On Thursday, just 37 days after being appointed British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if, in a month’s time, he would still be in his job and Liz Truss would still be prime minister. “Absolutely, 100 percent,” Kwarteng answered. “I’m not going anywhere.”Less than a day later, he was gone. Truss’ Friday removal of Kwarteng—her closest ideological ally—from the second most powerful role in government so soon after choosing him to run the British economy is easily the worst humiliation among a cavalcade of catastrophes to hit Truss’ administration since it took over from the disgraced Boris Johnson slightly...
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
Voices: Jeremy Hunt is now the de facto prime minister
Britain, at the time of writing, still has a prime minister, Liz Truss. Therese Coffey is still deputy prime minister. But the country also has a new de facto prime minister, Jeremy Hunt, who also happens to be the new chancellor of the exchequer.The thing to understand about Hunt is that he’s tougher, smarter – and richer – than you might think. Apart from the freakishly wealthy-by-marriage Rishi Sunak, Hunt is the richest to fill the post in many a decade. He made about £14m out of a remote learning business he set up himself, so he knows about...
King Charles mutters ‘dear oh dear’ as he greets Liz Truss for weekly audience
King Charles III muttered “dear, oh dear” as he greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night. The monarch was hosting the prime minister in one of the palace’s large reception rooms after an earlier meeting with the King and Queen of Malaysia. A clip released...
Tenants offering 12 months rent in advance, 50% bids above asking price, paying deposits on-site to secure a flat: Welcome to London’s rental crisis
It’s the perfect storm. Renters are returning to London in droves as offices and universities return in person. Interest rates are rising, which in turn, pushes mortgage rates up for landlords. And everyone is poorer because of a cost-of-living and energy crisis. All of this has made renting in...
Joe Biden says Liz Truss's plan to cut taxes for Britain's 'super-wealthy' was a 'mistake' as the UK prime minister battles to stay in power
The US president said the decision to abandon $50 billion of unfunded tax cuts aimed at the UK's highest earners was "predictable."
'It's been a painful lesson': Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are warned by members of the Cabinet to end 'unforced errors' that are tearing the Tories apart
Cabinet ministers have warned Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to end the ‘unforced errors’ that wrecked the Conservative Party’s annual conference. One said the Chancellor had been taught a ‘very painful lesson’ over the ‘botched’ handling of the emergency Budget, which led to a dramatic U-turn over plans to scrap the 45p top tax rate.
Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn
The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
Changing PM would be disastrously bad idea, says foreign secretary
Getting rid of Liz Truss would be a "disastrously bad idea", the foreign secretary has said, as he defended the prime minister's economic plans. James Cleverly said the PM - who has been in office for 37 days - would stick to her plans despite Tory unrest over tax cuts.
Liz Truss accused of ‘betraying’ renters as no-fault eviction ban could be ditched
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of betraying renters over plans that could see a promised ban on no-fault evictions ditched and affordable home requirements dropped.Labour and housing campaigners were quick to hit out at a report detailing Tory plans to drastically reform housing regulations.One of the most eye-catching proposals would see some developers handed an exemption from building affordable homes, as well as plans to scrap some environmental protections, according to The Times.The paper also reported that expected legislation prepared by former levelling up secretary Michael Gove to ban no-fault evictions could be shelved.Matthew Pennycook, Labour’s shadow housing minister,...
