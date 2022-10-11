ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Illinois domestic violence suspect found dead in police standoff

By John Clark
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJbtw_0iUPvvtO00

HARMONY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County S.W.A.T. team said a domestic violence suspect was found dead inside a residence after a standoff lasting several hours.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m. on Monday, the 911 call center received a request for a welfare check on a man in the 5100 block of N. Buckskin Drive.

Patrol officers who arrived at 10:53 witnessed the man come outside the house to let his dog out. When the officers made contact with the man, he retreated inside the house, police said.

According to police reports, the man was the subject of a domestic violence investigation, having allegedly battered a woman at that address the night before. She had since left the residence, police said.

Authorities were also warned that the man had a number of guns inside the house, police said.

S.W.A.T. and negotiators were called to the scene after 1 p.m. After several hours without contact, police entered the home around 7:30 p.m. and found the man dead within.

The man’s identity has not yet been publicly released, and police say the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Juvenile Male Shooting Victim In Rockford Tonight

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release information On A Recent Shooting, 2 People Shot After Multiple Suspects Shoot At A Local Residence.

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three men arrested in Beloit drug house raid

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three men have been taken into custody on narcotics charges after police raided a home in the 1400 block of Hull Avenue on Wednesday. The Beloit Police Department said officers with the Violent Crimes Interdiction Team and Patrol executed the search warrant at 1:05 p.m. Eric Brooks, 51, was charged with […]
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon Police Take into Custody an 11 Year Old for Battery

On Sunday October 9, at 10:30 p.m., Oregon Police took one male juvenile, age 11 of Oregon into limited custody for the charge of battery. The juvenile was released into his parent’s custody with a referral to the state’s attorney.
OREGON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Guns#911#Violent Crime#Harmony#N Buckskin Drive#S W A T#Nexstar Media Inc
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two suspects in custody for robbery of Amazon delivery truck in Janesville, third ID’d

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery of an Amazon delivery truck in Janesville, and “arrangements have been made” to bring the third suspect into custody, police said Friday night. Authorities said the robbery happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street on Janesville’s northeast side. According...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Police: Shots fired in Freeport; suspect at-large

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police are looking for a man possibly connected to a shooting Tuesday night. Police dispatched just after 6:30 Tuesday to W. Clark Street and N. Cherry Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired. During the investigation, officers learned the suspect, a black male subject...
FREEPORT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
DANE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amazon delivery driver robbed in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say an Amazon delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday. According to police, three suspects approached the driver at 9:07 p.m. in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street. The suspects demanded money, but the driver had none, so the robbers took a number of packages from […]
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Reports of Several More Shootings in Winnebago County

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Kick In The Door, 3 People Arrested…

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Woman arrested in DeKalb County after domestic battery

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Kirkland woman was arrested Monday after reports of domestic battery. Officers received reports of the battery in progress around 2:38 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The offender, 34-year-old Sophie DeMoss, had fled the residence before officer arrived and could not be found. DeMoss returned after deputies […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
newyorkbeacon.com

Rockford Student Suffers Brain Damage after being Body Slammed by a Cop

A high school student from Rockford, Illinois suffered a skull fracture after being body slammed on the floor by a police officer, per the Rockford Register Star. Though the incident happened last year, his injuries resulted in a traumatic brain injury. Now both the school and the officer are facing a lawsuit.
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy