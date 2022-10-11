PENDLETON, S.C. — A man in South Carolina pleaded guilty to using a fake COVID-19 test result in order to get out of court. According to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison for using a fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court.

