middlebury.edu
Women’s Soccer Upsets #21 Trinity 1-0
The Middlebury women's soccer team scored less than 10 minutes into the opening half, and that was all the Panthers needed to upset #21 Trinity 1-0. Middlebury's victory marks the four-consecutive triumph for the team. HIGHLIGHTS. The Panthers scored with 7:16 elapsed in the game. Ellie Bavier sent a corner...
Men’s Cross Country Finishes Third at Connecticut College Invite
The 30th-ranked Middlebury men's cross country team finished third overall at the Connecticut College Invite, in a strong field that included a plethora of nationally-ranked programs. Prior to the race, Middlebury honored seniors Douglas Rosin, Luke Lorenz, Max Cluss, Johnny LaFortune, Isaac Kaplan, and Zander Kessler. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Location: New...
#12 Men’s Soccer Uses Big Second Half To Cruise Past Trinity 6-0
The 12th-ranked Middlebury men's soccer team opened up the second half with four goals in a span of 5:37 easing past Trinity by a score of 6-0 on Senior Day. The victory moved the Panthers to 9-1-2 overall, and atop the NESCAC standings. HIGHLIGHTS. In the 15th minute, Jordan Saint-Louis...
Volleyball Picks Up Second Sweep Of Weekend In Win Over Bates
The Middlebury volleyball team capped off a perfect 2-0 NESCAC home weekend with a 3-0 victory Saturday over Bates. The victory was the third-consecutive win in straight sets for the Panthers and the ninth this fall. HIGHLIGHTS. The Bobcats moved out to a 7-4 lead in the opening set on...
Middlebury Blanks Colby 3-0 On Senior Night
The Middlebury volleyball team cruised past Colby 3-0 on Senior Night, opening its NESCAC weekend at home. The victory marked the eighth sweep of the season for the Panthers. Middlebury went on a 5-2 run to open the match, capped by a service ace from Britt Lange. The Mules battled...
Football’s Comeback Attempt Falls Just Short Against Trinity
Trailing 21-0 in the third quarter, the Middlebury football team mounted an impressive comeback attempt, knotting the contest with under five minutes remaining in the game. Trinity scored with just over a minute to go and held the Panthers at bay for the 27-21 win. HIGHLIGHTS. The Bantams slowly made...
