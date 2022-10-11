ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 254

shy 380
5d ago

LIES, their trying to discourage voters to not vote . VOTE NEWSOM OUT! Let's get this Governor out of office he's destroying California.

161
eddiebob
5d ago

What the article fails to mention anything about is California is tired of Gavin.. and wants change.. and since early voting is starting in san fransico.. please remember.. to count ALL the votes from the rest of the state.. not including dead persons, or illegals.. thank you.

115
De Zeri Mary
5d ago

everyone is okay paying $6 $7 dollars a gallon 💸 in gas ⛽️- wait until it hits $8 Dollars - you will probably be stupid enough and brain washed to continue 🗳 voting for this imbecile and you democrap politician

49
FOX40

GOP governor candidate Dahle details his plan to upset Gov. Newsom

(Inside California Politics) — Candidate for California Governor Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his campaign. Sen. Dahle trails by a wide margin in recent polls, but says he still believes he has a chance to win in the race. He discusses his strategy, and message to voters […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Proposition 1: California’s Abortion Measure is Illogical and Intentionally Vague

Even though the United States Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade and made it a state’s decision, abortion is safe in California. However, Proposition 1, California’s Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Legislative Constitutional Amendment is so vague and hard to understand that it will put a woman’s right to choose in the court’s hands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

2022 midterm election: what to know about voting in California

OAKLAND, Calif. - The 2022 midterm election is Tuesday, November 8. Here is a resource guide with some helpful links for voting in person or by a ballot mailed to your home in California. Voting early. The early vote-by-mail ballot voting period is from October 11 through November 8, 2022....
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Californians are happiest at this age: Study

Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Californians confront rising cost of living

If you’ve got your mind on your money and your money on your mind, you aren’t alone. Driven largely by increases in the cost of food, housing and health care, inflation rose 8.2% in September compared to the same time last year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday. And the core inflation rate […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Real Estate Nate

7 things to know when moving to California

US Atlas closeup(Shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) California is the most populated state in the United States, with almost 40 million people. Most cities in California average more than 245 days of sunshine with mostly nice weather year-round. The winter is not too cold, and the summer is not too hot; it is regularly perfect weather. California also has one of the largest economies in the world and has recently vowed to use 100% clean energy by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Do you blame oil companies for California’s high gas prices?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is continuing his fight against big oil with a new social media campaign. His message? Greedy oil companies are ripping you off. The social media campaign comes as Gov. Newsom calls for a special legislative session on December 5th to vote on his proposed windfall profits tax […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. — California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in Dana Point,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

