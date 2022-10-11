ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald-Times high school football power poll for Week 9

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
 5 days ago
Mooresville makes a big move in our Big Schools poll this week by taking down the previous No. 2 squad.

Other than that, status quo from last week reigns. Here's how they stack up heading into the last week of the regular season:

BIG SCHOOLS (Class 4A-5A)

1. Bloomington South (6-1)

Last week's ranking: 1

Not exactly a week off for the Panthers, who scrimmaged against themselves, looking to keep their edge and momentum. Friday: Will see if they can pick back up where they left off with a trip to red-hot Seymour (6-2), which has also won five straight. Then, it's another week off until the sectional begins.

2. Mooresville (6-2)

Last week's ranking: 3

The Pioneers moved up this week after a dramatic 37-31 overtime win over Martinsville. Quarterback Nick Patterson was magnificent: 22-for-31 for 244 yards and three touchdowns passing and rushing for 101 yards and another score on 16 carries. He threw the winning TD pass in the OT after the Arties fumbled on their possession. Kenny Curry's 37-yard field goal with 33 seconds left in regulation tied it. So despite the injury issues, don't count out the Pioneers come sectional time. Friday: Pioneers wrap up Mid-State play at home vs. Perry Meridian. The Falcons (3-5, 2-4) knocked off Decatur Central last week, 15-14.

3. Martinsville (6-2)

Last week's ranking: 2

The Arties had a 21-14 lead at halftime and it might been a 10-point lead, but the Pioneers blocked a late field goal. Still, it was a game that could have gone either way for the Morgan County foes, and Martinsville remains one of the two best teams in its sectional. Two losses this year are by a total of nine points. Friday: Home finale vs. Plainfield (3-5, 3-3). The Quakers won last year's battle, 28-27.

4. Bloomington North (4-4)

Last week's ranking: 4

Cougars trailed Columbus North by 20 early in the third quarter and rallied back but couldn't get over the hump, falling 48-42. It was a wild game with over 1,000 yards of offense and QB Dash King may well have broken the school's single game passing yardage record (likely Jack Smith's 403 in 2013) with a 406-yard effort. But the defense still ended up one-stop short despite keeping the Bull Dogs off the board in the last 18:07. How muddled will the running back situation be going forward with Cody Mikulich hurt again? Friday: North winds up CI play at home vs. Southport (0-8, 0-4), which has lost 20 straight and scored just 28 points in four league games this year.

5. Bedford North Lawrence (4-4)

Last week's ranking: 5

The Stars stepped out of conference, taking on ex-Hoosier Hills member Madison on the road and it didn't go well in a somewhat surprising 21-14 loss. Two early turnovers helped sink the ship as the Cubs (4-4) used them to jump up 14-0. That said, BNL still has plenty to play for this week. Friday: Stars (4-4, 4-1) welcome in Columbus East (4-4, 4-1) with the winner nabbing a share of an HHC title with Seymour. BNL hasn't had one since 2006.

6. Edgewood (1-7)

Last week's ranking: 6

A 55-6 loss to Northview brings to a merciful end to the roughest part of the Mustangs' regular season schedule. It was a tough night that saw Edgewood go virtually nowhere on offense despite the return of QB Jacob Murphy. Edgewood gets a reprieve this week, then it's right back in the frying pan when sectional begins. Friday: Annual Hoof and Talon Trophy game takes place at Brown County, which is giving up 54 ppg. The closest the Eagles (0-8) have come to a win this season is a 29-27 loss to Cloverdale.

SMALL SCHOOLS (Class 1-3A)

1. Owen Valley (8-0)

Last week's ranking: 1

The Patriots are still rolling, having had no problems whipping Greencastle 48-7 last week. It's the fifth time OV has held a team to single digits in scoring and the number will likely rise to six after this week. It'll be up to OV to remain sharp with a three-hour bus ride to a more quality opponent waiting in the playoff opener. Friday: A trip up US 231 to rival Cloverdale (1-7). whose only win is over winless Brown County.

2. Indian Creek (6-2)

Last week's ranking: 2

For the second time this season, the Braves ended a WIC game in overtime. After losing to Owen Valley 40-39, Indian Creek converted a two-point conversion to sink Sullivan, 50-49 in a game with over 1,000 yards of offense. QB Arj Lothe surpassed the 2,000-yad mark passing with a 370-yard night. He tossed two passing TD and rushed for three more. Friday: The Braves may need a similar high-scoring effort in a trip to Northview (5-3).

3. Monrovia (2-6)

Last week's ranking: 3

Bulldogs continue to tumble, this time falling to Indiana Crossroad Conference rival Cascade, 26-13. It's the sixth loss in a row for Monrovia. The game was tied 14-14 in the fourth before the Cadets got away by using its ground game. Two interceptions and a bad punt snap hurt the cause as well. Friday: The schedule just gets tougher with 2A No. 5 Indianapolis Scecina (7-1) at home. The Crusaders' only loss is to 1A powerhouse Indianapolis Lutheran.

4. Eastern Greene (1-7)

Last week's ranking: 4

A devastating 62-7 loss to Linton on Friday paled to the loss of junior Jedd Cummings to a deadly car accident early Sunday morning. It's hard to say what emotions the T-Birds will bring to the practice and game fields this week, but Friday's game appears to still be on. Friday: At North Central to wrap up Southwest Conference play.

5. Mitchell (1-7)

Last week's ranking: 5

Rival Paoli pounded the injury-riddled Bluejackets with 411 yards rushing in a 49-22 win. All of Mitchell's points came after the Rams went up 41-0 by halftime. Mitchell was down several players due to injury and illness, including running back Kale England. So Carsyn Herald stepped up with a 209-yard evening on the ground. Friday: Home against 7-1 Perry Central, which is putting up 40 ppg, before opening sectional with a rematch against Paoli.

#High School Football
