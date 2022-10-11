ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Local Mural Brings a Smile and Tear to Amarillo

There is no doubt that murals have become a huge thing here in Amarillo. You can drive all over town and see these works of art all over different businesses in different parts of our city. I think they really are cool. We even have festivals that highlight the new...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo Reddit. The New Way To Make Friends?

One of the toughest things about moving to a new city is having to make all new friends. A lot of times, you're looking for someone who is in a similar situation as you. For us, we want to find friends who have kids close to the same age as ours and adults who have similar interests as us.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Quick Question: Is Cadillac Ranch Really Worth Visiting?

Built in 1974 by artists Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez, and Doug Michels and funded by Stanley Marsh 3, Cadillac Ranch stands as one of Amarillo's most prominent landmarks. Located on private land off of I-40, it's difficult for travelers to miss the half-buried Cadillacs. Upon closer observation, visitors will notice...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Send Us Photos of All The Saucy Skeletons You See in Amarillo!

While many homes throw out a few Halloween decorations around their property, there are a few people who like to put a little oomph into their spooky decorations. Sometimes the ooomph could mean expensive scenes filled with ghosts, vampires, and other creatures of the night. But other times, the oomph can be the hilarious and wildly entertaining spectacle of a simple skeleton.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Is Vaping in Amarillo a Problem for Our Kids?

I got a phone call the other night from a friend. After we caught up with everything going on in our lives she got to why she really called. Vaping. I will be the first to admit I have never had a problem with smoking. I never enjoyed it. I tried but not really for me. Plus the smell. Yuck.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Stinky Amarillo Problem Has A Solution On The Way.

One of the biggest complaints and gripes for Amarillo residents in 2022 COULD be getting close to nearing an end. This dirty, stinking problem has caused more chatter and loud noises from residents, and understandably so. The trash issue in Amarillo has been a big one. When the city moved...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo

As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

