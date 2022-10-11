Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
Related
Tour Llano Cemetery and Hear The Amazing Historical Stories
Have you ever wanted to tour the Llano Cemetery? Well here's your chance. Llano Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Amarillo. It started in 1888 when the Morrow family was passing through the area and their 24-year-old daughter Lillian died. They buried her on a piece of land owned by T.B. Hattie Clisbee.
Storming The Capitol A Family Affair For Borger Residents
January 6th was a dark day in America, no matter how you look at it. Whether you agreed or disagreed with what was happening at the Capitol the day people stormed it, you have to admit it was a moment in United States history that was unparalleled. We had never...
Local Mural Brings a Smile and Tear to Amarillo
There is no doubt that murals have become a huge thing here in Amarillo. You can drive all over town and see these works of art all over different businesses in different parts of our city. I think they really are cool. We even have festivals that highlight the new...
Amarillo Reddit. The New Way To Make Friends?
One of the toughest things about moving to a new city is having to make all new friends. A lot of times, you're looking for someone who is in a similar situation as you. For us, we want to find friends who have kids close to the same age as ours and adults who have similar interests as us.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
California Burrito? You Can Find This Rare Deliciousness in Amarillo!
I love it when you're sitting in a group setting and all of a sudden you learn about something new that you didn't know existed. I found out about something new and I want one. I was introduced verbally to something that sounds so delicious that I want 5 of...
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
Quick Question: Is Cadillac Ranch Really Worth Visiting?
Built in 1974 by artists Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez, and Doug Michels and funded by Stanley Marsh 3, Cadillac Ranch stands as one of Amarillo's most prominent landmarks. Located on private land off of I-40, it's difficult for travelers to miss the half-buried Cadillacs. Upon closer observation, visitors will notice...
RELATED PEOPLE
Send Us Photos of All The Saucy Skeletons You See in Amarillo!
While many homes throw out a few Halloween decorations around their property, there are a few people who like to put a little oomph into their spooky decorations. Sometimes the ooomph could mean expensive scenes filled with ghosts, vampires, and other creatures of the night. But other times, the oomph can be the hilarious and wildly entertaining spectacle of a simple skeleton.
PHOTOS: Check Out the Halloween Decorated Homes in Amarillo and Canyon
Halloween is a fun time of the year, and people get into the fun. I love driving around Amarillo and seeing all the amazing houses decorated for Halloween. It takes time, money, and creativity to come up with some of the amazing decorations put up all over our city. From...
Oh Amarillo How You Have Changed Over the Years – Part Two
I know that we have to change in order to improve. It seems like every day something is closing. Just like every day something new is coming to Amarillo. It is just the way of the world. The way of our city. In order to improve we have to keep...
Is Vaping in Amarillo a Problem for Our Kids?
I got a phone call the other night from a friend. After we caught up with everything going on in our lives she got to why she really called. Vaping. I will be the first to admit I have never had a problem with smoking. I never enjoyed it. I tried but not really for me. Plus the smell. Yuck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get Ready For A Two Month Pain In The Commute In Amarillo
Construction woes are a part of life in Amarillo. Road construction zones are like the heads of the mythical hydra. It seems like when we wrap up one project, there are two more to take its place. There's a new project underway and it's going to last a while. Get...
Stinky Amarillo Problem Has A Solution On The Way.
One of the biggest complaints and gripes for Amarillo residents in 2022 COULD be getting close to nearing an end. This dirty, stinking problem has caused more chatter and loud noises from residents, and understandably so. The trash issue in Amarillo has been a big one. When the city moved...
Toni? Tone? Tony! Meet The DJ For Newstalk 940AM, Tony Hernandez
Born and raised in the Amarillo area, recently graduated from Holy Cross Catholic Academy, a current college s, and a brand member of the Townsquare Media Station Crew I am happy to introduce myself and let you in on who I am, what I do, and where I'm going. (Frankly, I'm not still not entirely clued in on this as well.)
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo
As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square
Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
Introducing More Videos Of Real Haunted Places In Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, for whatever reason, seems to be a hotbed for all kinds of weirdness. Nestled in the heart of the Texas panhandle, Yellow City seems to be a magnet for all kinds of spooky stuff. Here are even more videos of supposedly haunted places in Amarillo, TX. The Maverick Club.
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
Opening Soon: The New Dillard’s Store is Going to Be Amazing
Amarillo is getting a new store, the store has been in Amarillo for decades but they have a brand-new remodeled home that will be opening soon. I had the opportunity to tour the new Dillard's Store and let's just say this building is beautiful. This used to be the old...
NewsTalk 940 AM
Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk940.com
Comments / 0