Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WSYX ABC6
Barrel & Boar to be featured in 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week starts Monday. Several Columbus restaurants are offering specials including Barrel & Boar Gastropubs. Executive Chef David Tetzloff and the Director of Operations Jason Woffenden join Good Day Columbus to talk delicious burgers. Burger & Beer Week runs from October...
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Gardening: Darby Creek Nursery fall open house this weekend
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for the big fall weekend at Darby Creek Nursery!. Good Day Gardening | Best time to prune perennial plants in the fall. This weekend's open house will be held at the nursery, located at 6368 Scioto Darby Road in Hilliard, Ohio. Saturday, October...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Butter from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Butter from Columbus Humane!. This adorable yellow lab is about 2 years old and is looking for her fur-ever home. Butter is an affectionate girl. Loud noises and other dogs can still be a little scary for her so she'd love a family who would help her gain conference in herself and the world.
WSYX ABC6
HighBall Halloween Fashion Show to showcase seven Costume Couture Designers
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This HighBall Halloween you are what you wear. This year's Costume Couture Fashion show features seven designers. Executive Director of the Short North Alliance and Betsy Pandora and Designers Shiree Houf and Que Jones join Good Day Columbus. To purchase tickets for HighBall Halloween click...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
Meet and play with dogs at Meet The Breeds event Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets are still available for Columbus’ first AKC Meet the Breeds event at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can meet and play with a variety of different dog breeds while learning about...
WSYX ABC6
HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
WSYX ABC6
Abbott Labs voluntarily recalls certain Ready-to-Feed products made at Columbus facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Abbott Labs announced Friday that it is recalling certain lots of 2 fluid-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula for infants and children due to a problem with the bottle caps. The products included in the recall were manufactured at Similac's Columbus manufacturing facility. According to...
WSYX ABC6
Hope's Boutique caters to women battling cancer and helps restore self-esteem
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a Columbus boutique is giving cancer survivors happiness and hope. Kim Williams, assistant manager at Hope's Boutique, joins Good Day Columbus to talk more about the non-profit. The online store offers a variety of merchandise including hats, wig...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Preparations replaced by anticipation hours before the Columbus marathon kicks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Preparations for the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon are finishing up as anticipation for the race sets in. Runners take off from the starting line at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Thousands of participants have signed up for the run and ABC6/ FOX 28 has been told...
WSYX ABC6
Anana, 15-year-old polar bear, dies at Columbus Zoo
The Columbus Zoo on Friday announced that 15-year-old polar bear Anana has to be euthanized. According to a statement from the zoo, Anana had no significant medical concerns until September. That's when she "was exhibiting unusual behaviors." When efforts to treat her didn't help, "Anana was immobilized for a thorough...
WSYX ABC6
First Scores: Week 9 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. New Albany 16- Pickerington North 15. Gahanna 56- Grove City 14. Olentangy Berlin 24- Marysville 10.
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Mike Doss celebrates 2002 national champion & gives back to community
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The 2022 season marks the 20th anniversary of Ohio State's 2002 national championship team. Former Buckeye and College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 inductee Mike Doss joins Good Day Columbus to talk giving back to the community with a live auction. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
East High football team, cheerleaders and band honor Lovely Kendricks at Thursday game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — East High School honored Lovely Kendricks during its football game against Beechcroft on Thursday night. "We are going to remember her in all ways," East High parent Diane Duff said. "She’s going to be here in spirit, just like the sun was shining. She’s shining and watching over us.."
WSYX ABC6
Is a Hollywood Casino hotel a winning bet for the west side of Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the last 10 years, there's been a lot of changes at Hollywood Casino. New games, new restaurants, and now new details about a brand-new hotel. The announcement has been 10 years in the making. "We are bringing finally to the west side of Columbus,...
WSYX ABC6
Family members remember loved ones lost in a suspicious fire twelve years ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On October 15, 2010, a mother, son, and 7-month-old died in a suspicious house fire on Yale Avenue, and their family is honoring them on the anniversary of their deaths. Their loved ones organized a vigil and said they're just as devastated today as they...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State holds No. 2 spot during bye week in AP poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes did not take the field this weekend but remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll. Ohio State is on a bye week and will return to The Shoe next weekend to host Iowa. Tennessee rose to No. 3 after...
WSYX ABC6
Kickoff time announced for Ohio State at Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes now have a kickoff time for their game at Penn State. FOX announced that kickoff is set for noon on Oct. 29. Ohio State is back on Oct. 22 for a game against Iowa after a bye week. Offensive stars Jaxon Smith-Njigba and...
WSYX ABC6
Prices may go up and jobs may be slashed with huge supermarket merger, experts say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kroger said it will work to lower prices for customers if a huge merger with the Albertsons chain is approved. But one Central Ohio expert said that not only may prices go up, but jobs may be slashed if the nation’s two largest traditional grocery chains merge.
WSYX ABC6
Program trains women of color to be women of tech
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The arrival of Intel in Central Ohio is setting off a fury of training for those looking to get jobs at the chip-maker and many other tech companies preparing to set up shop in the region. A Franklin County program is training women of color, who are under-represented in the tech sector, to get some of those jobs.
WSYX ABC6
Friday Night Rivals: New Albany defeats Pickerington North on late-game pick 6
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A late defensive touchdown gave New Albany a 16-15 win over Pickerington North on Friday Night Rivals. Trailing 15-10, New Albany picked off a Pickerington North pass and returned it for a touchdown with just over 3 minutes left in the game, giving the Eagles a 16-10 victory.
Comments / 0