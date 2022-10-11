ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Barrel & Boar to be featured in 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week starts Monday. Several Columbus restaurants are offering specials including Barrel & Boar Gastropubs. Executive Chef David Tetzloff and the Director of Operations Jason Woffenden join Good Day Columbus to talk delicious burgers. Burger & Beer Week runs from October...
WSYX ABC6

Good Day Gardening: Darby Creek Nursery fall open house this weekend

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for the big fall weekend at Darby Creek Nursery!. Good Day Gardening | Best time to prune perennial plants in the fall. This weekend's open house will be held at the nursery, located at 6368 Scioto Darby Road in Hilliard, Ohio. Saturday, October...
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Butter from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Butter from Columbus Humane!. This adorable yellow lab is about 2 years old and is looking for her fur-ever home. Butter is an affectionate girl. Loud noises and other dogs can still be a little scary for her so she'd love a family who would help her gain conference in herself and the world.
WSYX ABC6

HighBall Halloween Fashion Show to showcase seven Costume Couture Designers

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This HighBall Halloween you are what you wear. This year's Costume Couture Fashion show features seven designers. Executive Director of the Short North Alliance and Betsy Pandora and Designers Shiree Houf and Que Jones join Good Day Columbus. To purchase tickets for HighBall Halloween click...
WSYX ABC6

Meet and play with dogs at Meet The Breeds event Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets are still available for Columbus’ first AKC Meet the Breeds event at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can meet and play with a variety of different dog breeds while learning about...
WSYX ABC6

HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
WSYX ABC6

Hope's Boutique caters to women battling cancer and helps restore self-esteem

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a Columbus boutique is giving cancer survivors happiness and hope. Kim Williams, assistant manager at Hope's Boutique, joins Good Day Columbus to talk more about the non-profit. The online store offers a variety of merchandise including hats, wig...
WSYX ABC6

Anana, 15-year-old polar bear, dies at Columbus Zoo

The Columbus Zoo on Friday announced that 15-year-old polar bear Anana has to be euthanized. According to a statement from the zoo, Anana had no significant medical concerns until September. That's when she "was exhibiting unusual behaviors." When efforts to treat her didn't help, "Anana was immobilized for a thorough...
WSYX ABC6

First Scores: Week 9 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. New Albany 16- Pickerington North 15. Gahanna 56- Grove City 14. Olentangy Berlin 24- Marysville 10.
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State holds No. 2 spot during bye week in AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes did not take the field this weekend but remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll. Ohio State is on a bye week and will return to The Shoe next weekend to host Iowa. Tennessee rose to No. 3 after...
WSYX ABC6

Kickoff time announced for Ohio State at Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes now have a kickoff time for their game at Penn State. FOX announced that kickoff is set for noon on Oct. 29. Ohio State is back on Oct. 22 for a game against Iowa after a bye week. Offensive stars Jaxon Smith-Njigba and...
WSYX ABC6

Program trains women of color to be women of tech

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The arrival of Intel in Central Ohio is setting off a fury of training for those looking to get jobs at the chip-maker and many other tech companies preparing to set up shop in the region. A Franklin County program is training women of color, who are under-represented in the tech sector, to get some of those jobs.
