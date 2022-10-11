ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Robert Stuart Jr. identified as man killed in Leicester equipment accident

Authorities have identified the 51-year-old man who died Friday after becoming trapped under a piece of construction equipment in a garage in Leicester. Robert Stuart Jr. was the man killed in what authorities have described as a “tragic accident,” according to a statement from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. He was was working on the equipment in the garage at 66 King St. around 11:50 a.m. when he became trapped under a skid-steer loader, a relatively small vehicle that can be used for digging holes, lifting materials and other activities. First responders were able to pull him out from under the machinery, but they found that he had died from his injuries.
LEICESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester shooting: Person seriously injured, 5 others shot near warehouse

A shooting near a warehouse in Worcester early Saturday left one person seriously injured and several more wounded as well, according to police. Law enforcement were dispatched to the warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a person shot. Worcester police officers entered the building and found the male shooting victim with serious injuries. He was given medical aid and driven to the hospital by ambulance, authorities said.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Officials identify Kevin Shaw as pedestrian in fatal Acton crash

The investigation into the Thursday death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Acton remains ongoing, law enforcement officials confirmed. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows are investigating the death of Sudbury resident Kevin Shaw, according to a mutual statement released by the DA’s office. Preliminary findings indicate Shaw was allegedly struck by the 17-year-old driver of a Subaru wagon at around 6:33 a.m. on Great Road.
ACTON, MA
MassLive.com

Justice Kirkland and Andre Yarns Jr. ID’d as 2 victims in Springfield Indian Orchard double shooting

The Hampden County District Attorney’s office has identified the two victims from Wednesday’s fatal double shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood. Justice Kirkland, 32, and Andre Yarns Jr. ‚32, both Springfield natives, were identified as the victims in the Wednesday morning shooting, according to the District Attorney’s office.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Northampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Hadley, MA
Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit

WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rt 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MassLive.com

After rains, over 900,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Blackstone River

After a rainy Thursday in Worcester, 911,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into the Blackstone River, according to the Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks. The spill, which came out of an outfall pipe behind Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, was likely made up of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste, the department said in a notification it sent out Friday morning.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Car smashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester

People in Worcester looking for fresh doughnuts on Friday morning had to look beyond Gold Star Blvd. after a car crashed through the Honey Dew Donut building late Thursday night. WCVB reported that the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, and that the driver was taken to the...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Hampden Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race raises record $110,000 to fight domestic violence

HOLYOKE – Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi couldn’t have come up with a better present for his 50th birthday than the $110,000 check he held in his hand. As he humbly accepted birthday greetings from a staff member, Cocchi said the day was more about ensuring the victims of domestic abuse are safe and have an opportunity to live happy lives, and he was proud that was the case.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy