Authorities have identified the 51-year-old man who died Friday after becoming trapped under a piece of construction equipment in a garage in Leicester. Robert Stuart Jr. was the man killed in what authorities have described as a “tragic accident,” according to a statement from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. He was was working on the equipment in the garage at 66 King St. around 11:50 a.m. when he became trapped under a skid-steer loader, a relatively small vehicle that can be used for digging holes, lifting materials and other activities. First responders were able to pull him out from under the machinery, but they found that he had died from his injuries.
A shooting near a warehouse in Worcester early Saturday left one person seriously injured and several more wounded as well, according to police. Law enforcement were dispatched to the warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a person shot. Worcester police officers entered the building and found the male shooting victim with serious injuries. He was given medical aid and driven to the hospital by ambulance, authorities said.
The investigation into the Thursday death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Acton remains ongoing, law enforcement officials confirmed. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows are investigating the death of Sudbury resident Kevin Shaw, according to a mutual statement released by the DA’s office. Preliminary findings indicate Shaw was allegedly struck by the 17-year-old driver of a Subaru wagon at around 6:33 a.m. on Great Road.
The Hampden County District Attorney’s office has identified the two victims from Wednesday’s fatal double shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood. Justice Kirkland, 32, and Andre Yarns Jr. ‚32, both Springfield natives, were identified as the victims in the Wednesday morning shooting, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Authorities have released more details about the fatal shooting that took the lives of two Bristol, Connecticut officers earlier this week, disclosing to the public for the first time that it was a third policeman at the scene who, while injured by gunfire, killed the man responsible for his colleagues’ deaths.
Very high Speed was a factor in a crash Thursday night that ended with a Honda Civic inside the Honey Dew Donuts on Gold Star Boulevard surrounded by glass and debris, according to a preliminary investigation by Worcester police. The driver lost control of his car and hydroplaned, according to...
As nearly 50 first responders participated in a day-long search for a missing Hopedale man in July, Milford Firefighter/EMT Christ Alt said it seemed like the chance of stumbling upon something was slim to none. “As more and more people got there, and everything got more organized, it just came...
WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
On Thursday, Bristol, Connecticut residents gathered near the city’s police headquarters for a vigil to mourn the death of two police officers who were shot and killed in the line of duty. During the vigil members of the community surrounded a patrol car outside the Bristol police headquarters while...
A criminal hearing at the Worcester Courthouse was stopped Friday morning when a woman attempted to bring what appeared to be a loaded silver revolver into the court building, according to the Worcester Police Department. Worcester police officers in the court liaison unit stopped the hearing around 9 a.m. so...
SOUTHWICK — Officials said that starting Monday, the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District’s campus will be completely closed to the public during school hours. STGRSD Superintendent Jennifer Willard cited student safety as the main reason for the decision to ban outsiders from the campus while classes are in session....
Stephanie Fernandes, the former Worcester woman convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal stabbing death of her fiancé Andrew T. Wagner, has been sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison. In June, a Worcester Superior Court jury found Fernandes guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal stabbing...
HOLYOKE — The two men arrested last week during a narcotics raid on Nonotuck Street where police found large amounts of heroin, cocaine and several weapons were ordered held without the right to bail following a dangerousness hearing Friday in Holyoke District Court. Francisco Marrero, 22, and Victor Colon,...
After a rainy Thursday in Worcester, 911,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into the Blackstone River, according to the Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks. The spill, which came out of an outfall pipe behind Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, was likely made up of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste, the department said in a notification it sent out Friday morning.
People in Worcester looking for fresh doughnuts on Friday morning had to look beyond Gold Star Blvd. after a car crashed through the Honey Dew Donut building late Thursday night. WCVB reported that the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, and that the driver was taken to the...
The second annual Doors Open Holyoke opened a lot of doors to some hidden places across the city for self-guided tours Saturday. For instance, did you know there is a large ballroom in City Hall? You would if you had joined Bomba De Aqui Dance and Music Company at a Saturday Afro-Puerto Rican concert there.
Worcester residents will soon have the chance to get New York-style deli staples on Highland Street. Helfand’s Deli announced on social media Friday that it will be opening in a little less than two weeks on Thursday, Oct. 27. Certified Public Accountant Carl Goldstein is behind the deli, along...
FLORIDA — More water will soon flow through the Fife Brook Dam on the Deerfield River in winter for the benefit of spawning brown trout, the Deerfield River Watershed Chapter of Trout Unlimited announced. In late 2025 or early 2026, the winter minimum flow at Fife Brook Dam will...
HOLYOKE – Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi couldn’t have come up with a better present for his 50th birthday than the $110,000 check he held in his hand. As he humbly accepted birthday greetings from a staff member, Cocchi said the day was more about ensuring the victims of domestic abuse are safe and have an opportunity to live happy lives, and he was proud that was the case.
WESTFIELD - The Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Wing at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is alerting the community that the base will be conducting nighttime training exercises starting Monday and continuing through Oct. 23. According to base officials, the night training allows pilots to stay current with mandatory Air Force...
