Let’s face it, it has been a busy week. It’s the middle of October. In the northeast, they are talking about snowflakes early next week. And in Florida, the cleanup of Hurricane Ian continues. And in the west, the drought is still hitting many farms and ranches hard.
This Week in Agribusiness October 15, 2022
Max Armstrong and Mike Pearson are at the desk this week and start off with a conversation with FMC’s Lisa Homer about their recent efforts around mental health in the agriculture community. Next, Max introduces the latest from the BASF Plan Smart Grow Smart series. Mike Pearson talks markets with Clayton Pope of Clayton Pope Commodities to talk about the USDA WASDE report this week that showed that soybeans were going to be down, surprising the markets. They also get into international trade and the effect of the high U.S. dollar. Finally, they turn to wheat struggles.
