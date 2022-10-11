Read full article on original website
Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
Teacher of the Month: Ford's passion is kids with behavior needs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October's Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month is Special Education teacher Ruth Ford from Wichita South High School. "When I was young, I knew I wanted to make a difference," Ford said. "I wanted to make a difference in who I helped, but I didn't know who or what that was going to look like and so, I took psychology classes and special ed classes and about 18 years ago, I landed my first Special Ed job and it has evolved into working with students who have the greatest behavior needs."
Two Kan. teens accused in series of burglaries, vehicle thefts
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teen in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicle cases in Salina. Between Oct. 3 and October 13, police investigated 24 vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts, according to a media release from police. Most, if not all, of the...
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
🏈 🎥 Area High School Football: SE Saline at Lyons
LYONS, Kan.—The Lyons Lions will play host to the No. 1 ranked Southeast of Saline Trojans Friday night in Lions. Catch Devin Haney with the call on the Southeast of Saline Video Stream.
Coffee for moms of kids with disabilities coming up Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mary Magdalene House is holding their Saturday morning coffee for moms who have kids with disabilities this weekend from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This is a time to connect with other moms traveling this journey. There will be a bible study and a chance to talk about struggles and successes. It is important to know you are not alone. They will celebrate the victories and support you during the times of trial.
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
Hutch City Council will look at city manager applications Nov. 1
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will have a meeting next month to narrow down candidates for the full-time city manager's position. The meeting with the city's consultant Art Davis will happen on November 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to review the applications that have been received for the new City Manager.
Ulster Project information night is Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After being away for three years due to the pandemic, the Ulster Project will return to Hutchinson in July of 2023. The event for parents and teens interested in hosting is this weekend. "We have an event coming up on Sunday," said Keith Neill with the...
🏐 HutchCC: Dragons rally to defeat Colby in intense 5-Set Battle
Down two sets to 2 and down 13-12 in the decisive fifth set, the No. 19-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team rallied for a key Jayhawk West victory over the Colby Trojans on Saturday afternoon at the Sports Arena. Led by pin hitters Taniya Golden, Baylee Miller and Alejandra Briseno,...
Operation: Blackbird this weekend at Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Operation: Blackbird, a celebration focusing on the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird is this weekend. The planes flew three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Flown from 1964-1990, they were used for reconnaissance and for engineering and flight tests. In 1995, Hutchinson residents watched as an entire addition to the Cosmosphere was constructed around a flown SR-71. "There are going to be sixteen honored guests who were the pilots, reconnaissance officers, so they always flew as a team, the pilot and then the RSO, who was part navigator, mostly photographer and then, their maintenance crews and a historian from Skunk Works," said Mimi Meredith with Cosmosphere. "He is now at Virgin Galactic. It's just an amazing lineup."
🏀 HutchCC: Blue Dragon men preseason pick to win KJCCC
The Hutchinson Community College Men's Basketball team has been tapped as the preseason favorite to win the 2022-23 Jayhawk Conference championship this season. The league's annual Preseason Coaches' Poll was released on Friday with the Blue Dragons at the top of the list. This is the first time the Dragons have been a preseason pick to win the league since the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season. Last season, the Blue Dragons were picked fifth in the preseason coaches' poll.
CaveGrass film day at Strataca Oct. 22
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Tallgrass Film Association is holding a cave themed film day at Strataca on October 22. Tickets are $20 for one film or $30 for both. Either ticket type includes access to the Strataca exhibits 650 feet underneath the surface. Journey To the Center of the...
