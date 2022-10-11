Read full article on original website
One injured in police shooting in Arlington
UPDATE– A Maryland man now faces charges in an officer involved shooting that took place in the Green Valley neighborhood. El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, MD is charged with Brandishing and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Additional charges are pending. ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a person was hurt […]
New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Reports of armed man firing gunshots in Green Valley leads to police shooting
(Updated at 3:30 p.m.) A man said to be armed and firing gunshots in the Green Valley neighborhood has been hospitalized after what police are calling an “officer-involved shooting.”. Officers swarmed the neighborhood after a dispatch, shortly after 7:35 p.m., for a man sitting in front of a house...
WJLA
Arlington PD officers shoot 44-year-old man after he refuses to drop his weapon: police
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A Maryland man is facing charges following an incident in the Green Valley neighborhood of Arlington Friday night which resulted in two officers shooting him, Arlington County PD said. El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Md., faces multiple charges following the shooting, police said. At approximately...
2 people struck by vehicle in Southeast DC, at least one with serious injuries
WASHINGTON — Two females were struck by a vehicle in Southeast DC Friday night. According to Metropolitan Police, the call came in around 9:45 p.m. Two females, one adult and one youth, were struck by a vehicle at 1st St and Atlantic St SE. The vehicle involved in the...
One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police
An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
Suspect Charged For Waving Handgun, Making Racial Slurs To Soccer Players At Maryland Park
Police have identified the man who was busted allegedly waving a gun at a group of young soccer players while shouting racial slurs at them at a park in Gaithersburg, authorities say. Gaithersburg resident Jonathan Boka, 26, was identified and arrested by members of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police Department...
Man dies in crash in Montgomery County
One man has died and two other people were injured in a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
fox5dc.com
Ashburn man tried to smother woman to death with pillow: police
ASHBURN, Va. - An Ashburn man is under arrest and is facing charges after authorities say he tried to smother a woman to death with a pillow inside her Loudoun County home. Officers were called to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court around 6:30 a.m. Thursday where a woman told them a man known to her tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The woman said the man fled the residence after she was able to fight him off.
fox5dc.com
Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
Police: Students offered ride from stranger while walking from school in Virginia
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The City of Falls Church police reported a group of students were walking from an elementary school when they were approached by an unknown man Wednesday afternoon. Police say a man allegedly approached the students when they were walking home from Oak Street Elementary School...
One dead, one flown to hospital after car, truck crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a collision between a car and truck that killed the car’s driver. The driver of the truck had to be flown to the hospital for treatment. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack were in the area of U.S. Route […]
WJLA
Help find Jade! 14-year-old girl reported missing from Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from Southeast, D.C., MPD said. Jade Lewis was last seen Friday, Oct. 14 in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, SE, MPD said. Lewis is described as 5-feet-4 and 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes...
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: No charges against police who shot man in Springfield Town Center
The Fairfax County police officers who fatally shot a Reston man at Springfield Town Center in June won’t face any charges, the county’s top prosecutor announced today (Wednesday). An investigation determined that officers Daniel Houtz and Ryan Sheehan reasonably believed that 37-year-old Christian Parker posed a serious, immediate...
Police looking for Woodbridge robbery, strangulation suspect
Bowen is described as a 5'11" white man who weighs around 235 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Bowen or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.
WTOP
No charges for officers who shot, killed armed man at Springfield mall
Fairfax County, Virginia’s, top prosecutor will not bring any criminal charges against the officers who shot and killed an armed man at the parking lot of Springfield Town Center. Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said that his investigation found that the two officers who fired their weapons at...
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot, killed while sitting on porch in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot while sitting on a porch in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of 48th Place just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Video from the...
fox5dc.com
Husband of woman who died inside Jasper's restroom speaks out
LARGO, Md. - "That was my soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover," Craig Winn said. Winn was talking about his wife, Verna, who passed away inside of Jasper's earlier this week. Mr. Winn said they've been together for more than 40 years. The Odenton couple was...
