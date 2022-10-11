ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Turner announces $2M in funding for Dayton Foodbank

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wIZV_0iUPsZUT00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) held a press conference to announce millions in federal funding for The Dayton Foodbank .

According to Turner’s office, $2 million in federal funding has been secured for Dayton’s foodbank which will be used to construct an additional building.

Watch: Honda, Ohio governor to make joint announcement

The funding will also be used to help the foodbank partner with local hospitals to provide on-site care and additional health resources to underserved communities.

The conference took place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at The Dayton Foodbank.

You can watch the event in the video player above.

WDTN

3 arrested on drug, weapon charges in Celina

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-agency drug takedown task force arrested three men Thursday on drug and weapons charges. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, three men were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, after multiple agencies conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. Paul Michael Hiser, 47, […]
WDTN

Ohio man involved in catfishing scam ring gets prison time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
WDTN

Open house held in Springfield for new Kettering Health facility

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health is hosting an open house for it’s new breast cancer center on Sunday. According to a release, the new Kettering Health Breast Center, located at 2300 North Limestone Street in Springfield will hold an free open house to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October […]
WDTN

Bread trailing activity charge on your card? Here’s the Ohio connection

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple customers with a specific credit card have questions about a certain charge greeting them in October, and it has ties to a central Ohio company. Google Trends showed a large spike on Thursday morning of people that searched for answers about “Bread trailing activity” in Columbus. Customers commenting on YouTube […]
WDTN

WDTN

