Turner announces $2M in funding for Dayton Foodbank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) held a press conference to announce millions in federal funding for The Dayton Foodbank .

According to Turner’s office, $2 million in federal funding has been secured for Dayton’s foodbank which will be used to construct an additional building.

The funding will also be used to help the foodbank partner with local hospitals to provide on-site care and additional health resources to underserved communities.

The conference took place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at The Dayton Foodbank.

