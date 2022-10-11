ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

At some point, Miami Dolphins offense is going to be incredible

The Miami Dolphins, that team that you simply can’t figure out, once again broke hearts but was anyone really expecting more? At least there is hope for the offense. Today, the Dolphins defense dominated and the Dolphins offense looked pathetic so why should we look at it as something that will turn around and be successful. I’m going to go one step further and say that sometime in the next two years, Miami will have one of the top offenses in the NFL.
NFL
FanSided

Harrison Butker kicks incredible 62-yard field goal in Chiefs return

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got Harrison Butker back and his return has already paid off early against the Buffalo Bills. The Kansas City Chiefs knew they missed kicker Harrison Butker but it was easy to measure how much over these last several weeks after watching him miss four games with an ankle injury that has kept him out since early in Week 1 in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Fortunately, Butker returned with a heroic effort on Sunday when the Chiefs needed something to give them momentum going into halftime.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Buccaneers need coaching change after terrible loss

The Buccaneers just lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL. A coaching change of some type should be on the horizon. This was one of the worst losses in a while for the Buccaneers. Despite everything that has happened over the years and everything that was working...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarcus Robinson
FanSided

KC Chiefs lose safety Justin Reid to injury

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Justin Reid to injury during the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs were already hurting with numerous injuries in the secondary, but it looks as their talent and depth will be tested further with an injury to safety Justin Reid. Reid was forced to leave to the sidelines early in the game during the Buffalo Bills’ first offensive drive of the game in their Week 6 matchup.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity

The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Ism
Terry Mansfield

How Safe is Chicago, IL?

Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy