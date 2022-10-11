Read full article on original website
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Three players that could help lift the Chicago Bulls this season
With the start of NBA season just days away, here are three players that could make a major impact for the Chicago Bulls this upcoming basketball season.
atozsports.com
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
At some point, Miami Dolphins offense is going to be incredible
The Miami Dolphins, that team that you simply can’t figure out, once again broke hearts but was anyone really expecting more? At least there is hope for the offense. Today, the Dolphins defense dominated and the Dolphins offense looked pathetic so why should we look at it as something that will turn around and be successful. I’m going to go one step further and say that sometime in the next two years, Miami will have one of the top offenses in the NFL.
Harrison Butker kicks incredible 62-yard field goal in Chiefs return
The Kansas City Chiefs finally got Harrison Butker back and his return has already paid off early against the Buffalo Bills. The Kansas City Chiefs knew they missed kicker Harrison Butker but it was easy to measure how much over these last several weeks after watching him miss four games with an ankle injury that has kept him out since early in Week 1 in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Fortunately, Butker returned with a heroic effort on Sunday when the Chiefs needed something to give them momentum going into halftime.
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
College Football Rankings Week 8: Tennessee Volunteers grab No. 1 spot, Penn State and USC collapse
Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and it surpassed sky-high expectations. Clashes between Alabama
Buccaneers need coaching change after terrible loss
The Buccaneers just lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL. A coaching change of some type should be on the horizon. This was one of the worst losses in a while for the Buccaneers. Despite everything that has happened over the years and everything that was working...
KC Chiefs lose safety Justin Reid to injury
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Justin Reid to injury during the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs were already hurting with numerous injuries in the secondary, but it looks as their talent and depth will be tested further with an injury to safety Justin Reid. Reid was forced to leave to the sidelines early in the game during the Buffalo Bills’ first offensive drive of the game in their Week 6 matchup.
Justin Fields Is Giving Bears Everything, Shameful Team Won't Do Same
Schrock: Bears have put Fields in shameful situation for young QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Justin Fields was pummeled over and over again during the Bears' ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, two feelings washed over me. I was impressed by Fields' toughness....
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity
The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
Cleveland Guardians radio call of comeback against Yankees has all the feels
The Cleveland Guardians staged a ninth-inning comeback against the New York Yankees on Saturday night and the Cleveland radio call captured the excitement. For the second time in the 2022 postseason, Oscar Gonzalez was the hero for the Cleveland Guardians in an extra-inning game at Progressive Field. Following his walk-off...
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
