LA County Federation of Labor President Rob Herrera resigns after racist remark scandal
Ron Herrera, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor president, has resigned for his involvement in a racist controversy that has also ensnared three LA City council members.The California Labor Federation confirmed on Monday night that Herrera caved into calls for his resignation after a secret recording of him as well as Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo captured the group making racist remarks about residents and Councilmember Mike Bonin's two-year-old child, who is Black. In a recording obtained by Knock LA, Martinez referred to Bonin's son as "ese changuito" which is Spanish for "that little monkey." Martinez...
2urbangirls.com
Word on the Streets: LA County Fed may already have a new replacement
The Statesman is hearing the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor is moving swiftly to appoint a replacement for Ron Herrera who had to step down due to his involvement in obliterating the Los Angeles City Council. We are hearing, and this has yet to be confirmed by way of...
LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here? Three of its members – including the former Council president – are facing calls from President Joe Biden to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts. Three current or former Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and it’s possible resignations in coming days could create new vacancies. The current mayor, Democrat Eric Garcetti, was named last year to become U.S. ambassador to India but the nomination appears stalled in the Senate because of sexual harassment allegations against one of his former top aides. Elections next month will bring a new mayor and several Council members.
L.A. Councilwoman Nury Martinez Torched for Resignation Letter Hoping She Inspired ‘Little Latina Girls’
Her life would be very moving if youre a kiddreaming of one day resigning in disgrace, embroiled in racist scandal," joked one comedian
2urbangirls.com
Political corruption takes center stage of LA Mayoral, Sheriff’s race
Los Angeles County residents will open their mailboxes this week and inside will be their highly coveted ballot to elect a new Los Angeles Mayor and decide whether to re-elect Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to another four-year term. 2UrbanGirls encourages a “yes” vote for Rick Caruso and Alex...
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports
Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from the post Monday after she was heard making racist comments and other coarse remarks in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders. Council President Nury Martinez issued an apology and expressed shame. “In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most; it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends,” she said in a statement. “Therefore, effective immediately I am resigning as President of the Los Angeles City Council.” The statement did not say she would resign her council seat. There was no immediate response to a call and email sent to her office.
L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez RESIGNS After Calling Colleague's Adopted Black Child A 'Little Monkey' In Leaked Conversation
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned after her racist conversation with two other council members leaked online, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking conversation, which was first recorded in October 2021, was led by Martinez and also featured L.A. City Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León.Throughout the recording, which has since been obtained by Daily Mail, Martinez referred to her colleague, fellow council member Mike Bonin, as a “little b----” before the three council members target Bonin’s adopted Black son.De León referred to Bonin’s son as an “accessory” that Bonin brings around L.A. like “when Nury [Martinez] brings...
'You laughed at us!': L.A. community calls for city council members to leave meeting
The Los Angeles City Council met following the leak of racist comments by three of its members. Members of the community can be heard chanting “leave,” and shouting demands towards Mitch O’Farrell, the president pro tempore, as he tries to begin the meeting.Oct. 11, 2022.
L.A. councilmembers’ racist remarks on tape about 'the Blacks,' Black children prompt calls for resignations
In leaked audio, three Los Angeles City Councilmembers and a prominent labor official were recorded in a conversation rife with racist remarks about Black people, Black voters in the city, and Black children.
californiaglobe.com
This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful
Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
California governor’s wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor threatens to arrest members of the public if they speak disparagingly about the council
Inglewood Mayor James Butts kicked of the regular city council meeting held Oct. 4 with a stern warning to public speakers that if they made disparaging remarks about the council they would have their mics muted and could face arrest. Over the last few week’s residents have questioned the alleged...
2 arrested for allegedly distributing counterfeit medicine at LA County street booths, store fronts
Two people were arrested for distributing counterfeit medicine across Los Angeles County, authorities announced.
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
kclu.org
Body of missing Ventura County man found in Santa Monica Mountains
The search for a missing man in Ventura County has a grim ending. Jose Velasquez was last seen in the Thousand Oaks area in July. Someone saw him in the Janss Marketplace July 27. His van was later discovered parked in a Newbury Park neighborhood. A search failed to turn...
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff Villanueva Receives more than Double the Fundraising than Opponent Robert Luna from Grassroots Angelenos
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif – The Campaign to Reelect Sherif Villanueva announces that as of the September 24th financial deadline, the Campaign has raised over $448K – more than twice the amount reported by opponent Retired Chief Robert Luna’s campaign, who reported raising $214K. These donations came...
insideedition.com
This Los Angeles Hoarder House Is Now Up for Sale
Some Los Angeles area residents are waiting with baited breath to see if a longtime hoarder house will be sold. “It's really sad to wish for someone to leave your neighborhood but the people that were there have been so difficult and incorrigible all this time that I'm having trouble feeling guilty about the possibility of them leaving us,” neighbor James Eric told KCBS. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
TheWrap
