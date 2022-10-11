ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA County Federation of Labor President Rob Herrera resigns after racist remark scandal

Ron Herrera, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor president, has resigned for his involvement in a racist controversy that has also ensnared three LA City council members.The California Labor Federation confirmed on Monday night that Herrera caved into calls for his resignation after a secret recording of him as well as Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo captured the group making racist remarks about residents and Councilmember Mike Bonin's two-year-old child, who is Black. In a recording obtained by Knock LA,  Martinez referred to Bonin's son as "ese changuito" which is Spanish for "that little monkey." Martinez...
LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here? Three of its members – including the former Council president – are facing calls from President Joe Biden to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts. Three current or former Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and it’s possible resignations in coming days could create new vacancies. The current mayor, Democrat Eric Garcetti, was named last year to become U.S. ambassador to India but the nomination appears stalled in the Senate because of sexual harassment allegations against one of his former top aides. Elections next month will bring a new mayor and several Council members.
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from the post Monday after she was heard making racist comments and other coarse remarks in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders. Council President Nury Martinez issued an apology and expressed shame. “In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most; it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends,” she said in a statement. “Therefore, effective immediately I am resigning as President of the Los Angeles City Council.” The statement did not say she would resign her council seat. There was no immediate response to a call and email sent to her office.
L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez RESIGNS After Calling Colleague's Adopted Black Child A 'Little Monkey' In Leaked Conversation

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned after her racist conversation with two other council members leaked online, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking conversation, which was first recorded in October 2021, was led by Martinez and also featured L.A. City Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León.Throughout the recording, which has since been obtained by Daily Mail, Martinez referred to her colleague, fellow council member Mike Bonin, as a “little b----” before the three council members target Bonin’s adopted Black son.De León referred to Bonin’s son as an “accessory” that Bonin brings around L.A. like “when Nury [Martinez] brings...
This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
This Los Angeles Hoarder House Is Now Up for Sale

Some Los Angeles area residents are waiting with baited breath to see if a longtime hoarder house will be sold. “It's really sad to wish for someone to leave your neighborhood but the people that were there have been so difficult and incorrigible all this time that I'm having trouble feeling guilty about the possibility of them leaving us,” neighbor James Eric told KCBS. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
