Tampa, FL

Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Takes Heat from NFL Fans for Game-Changing INT in Loss to Giants

Lamar Jackson is really going to want the final three minutes of Sunday's 24-20 loss against the New York Giants back. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback threw a wild interception and was strip-sacked on his team's final two drives, setting up the Giants for the go-ahead touchdown after the pick and the ability to run the clock out after the fumble.
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Tom Brady
Bleacher Report

Todd Bowles: Bucs Players Living Off Super Bowl Win Are 'In a Fantasyland'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, dropping to 3-3 on the season, and head coach Todd Bowles believes his players need to stop living off their Super Bowl win from two seasons ago. "We didn't take them lightly, number one. Number...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Kenny Pickett Ruled Out vs. Bucs After Suffering Concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion after exiting in the third quarter. He went back to the locker room and was subsequently replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. The 24-year-old was the first QB selected in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Report: Panthers Open to Trading Robbie Anderson Ahead of November 1 Deadline

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have had trade conversations focused on Anderson with other teams leading up to the deadline. Schefter also reported that the Panthers are listening...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL

We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
CHICAGO, IL

