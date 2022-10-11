ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 11, 2022

By Sonja Frey
 5 days ago

WMDT.com

Apple Scrapple Festival back in Bridgeville to celebrate 30 years

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Apple Scrapple festival has returned to Delmarva for its 30th Anniversary. “We’re really excited it’s our 30th anniversary, that’s why you’ll see pearls on a pig,” says Karen Johnson, the executive director of Apple Scrapple. If you’re heading to the annual...
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes Historical Society to host Boos & Brews Oct. 28

The Lewes Historical Society invites the public to celebrate All-Hallows-Eve at its outdoor event, Boos & Brews from 7 to 10 p.m.., Friday, Oct. 28, on its Shipcarpenter Street campus. As adult trick-or-treat party guests wander the grounds, they will encounter historic figures of the past, and hear ghostly tales...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Native American Day at Nanticoke Indian Museum Nov. 5

The Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. presents Native American Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nanticoke Indian Museum, 2673 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro. There is no rain date if canceled due to inclement weather. Featured speakers will be Ragghi Rain and Karelle Hall, discussing...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach to end outdoor public dining by November 1st.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Restaurants in Rehoboth beach have until November first to remove their outdoor dining sections that go out onto the sidewalks of Rehoboth, a pandemic staple that the town says was a success for businesses and will be returning next season with a more defined permitting process.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
City
Milford, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Milford, DE
Government
Cape Gazette

LAND LISTING FOR SALE - MILLSBORO

Build your new beach home in Long Neck's Premier Waterfront Community! Quiet community on the Indian River Bay, with its own crabbing, fishing, kayak/paddleboard Community Dock! If you love natural vistas, the sound of birds and the aromas of the beach, then this lot in High View is for you! Cleared, backs to small wetland area & community pond. Build up & over. Plenty of room to extend the deck off your second or third floor to overlook the community small pond. Sit here to bird watch or sun bathe! Back corners of lot are staked. Public water, County Sewer. No builder tie in! Long Neck road is a peninsula surrounded by the Rehoboth Bay, Indian River Bay and Massy's Landing, offering lots of opportunity for fishing, crabbing, clamming The area offers restaurants, marinas, wildlife & fishing spots.. OH my! Take a golf cart ride to the waterfront restaurants in Pot Nets, or launch your boat at Massey's, less than 1/2 mile away and cruise over to Dewey for the day /night!
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware Teacher of the Year announced

MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County Republican Women’s Club celebrates 70 years

The banquet hall at Mulligan’s Pointe in Georgetown buzzed with energy Sept. 28 as Republican candidates and activists joined Sussex County Republican Women’s Club club members in celebrating 70 years of advocacy and charitable giving in lower Delaware. Marilyn Booker, club president and Sussex County GOP chair, opened...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Person
Caesar Rodney
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING-1003 S BAY BREEZE CT~LEWES

1003 S Bay Breeze Court, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Your Dynamic Dream Home Can Be Built on This 1.02 Acre of Wooded Wonderland Nestled in the Heart of Sought-After Lewes! Bay Oaks Subdivision Which Offers 44, 1+ Acre Homesites is Far From the Crowd! This Property, Boosting of a Thick Forest of Mature Trees, is Nestled in a Quiet Cove Setting and Perfect for the Serenity and Luxury You Deserve! Coastal One Highway is But 10 Minutes Away Which Offers Trendy Shops, Good Eats and Close to the Beach! Once You See This Property, You'll Be SOLD! Approved Site Plans for a 3 Bedroom Home and Septic Can Be Conveyed.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

“Just enjoy the space:” A pop of color brings new life to underutilized Salisbury park

SALISBURY, Md.- Meet Shelton Hawkins. An Easton native who has a passion for basketball and art. He merged the two to create the Play In Color project, transforming basketball courts across the shore and now in Salisbury at Waterside Park. “I’m a direct descendent of Harriet Tubman. So for me its kind of like my own version of the Underground Railroad, where you can go to all these places that are safe spaces and go play basketball and enjoy your community,” Hawkins said.
SALISBURY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 14, 2022

The Paddock was built by Gabby Mancini on 18th Street and Philadelphia Avenue in what was then considered “way up the beach.” It opened in 1953 as a bar and restaurant specializing in live entertainment. The interior was knotty pine and had a mural painted over the bar featuring horse racing.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Harrison Group Adds Dunes Suites, Dunes Court In OC

BERLIN — Harrison Group Resort Hotels & Restaurants announced this week it has added Dune Suites and Dunes Court, both located at 28th Street in Ocean City, to the growing oceanfront hotel portfolio and look forward to welcoming guests to both of these coastal destination resort properties. Dune Suites...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Milford LIVE News

2nd Friday features Caesar Rodney

On Friday, October 14, the First Presbyterian Church will present their monthly 2nd Friday program. This month, the program will highlight the life and accomplishments of Caesar Rodney. “We have members of the Milford Museum who have graciously agreed to do our presentation this month,” John Huntzinger, leader of 2nd Friday, said. “This presentation will be very informative, providing details ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Free community fridge comes to Dover, in effort to combat food insecurity

DOVER, DE- Westside Family Healthcare in Dover unveiled a new free community fridge on Friday, that seeks to provide 24-hour food for those in need in the Dover area. The launching of the fridge is the result of a year-long collaboration between Westside Family Healthcare, Planting for Our Future, and Ubuntu Impact.
DOVER, DE
Commercial Observer

Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center

Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
EASTON, MD
News Break
Politics
Milford LIVE News

Local family practitioner passes away

Charles “Chuck” Wagner, MD., who operated Milton Family Practice as well as Wagner and Prigg in Milton, passed away on October 8 after a long illness. Dr. Wagner served the Milford and Milton areas as a family practice physician for almost 40 years. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, in December 1944, Wagner was the second of nine children born to ... Read More
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Chicken barbecue fundraiser in Ellendale set Oct. 29

To celebrate the success of the long campaign for clean water, the Ellendale Community Civic Improvement Association will hold a chicken barbecue fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 18211 Beach Highway, Ellendale. In addition to barbecue chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers and...
ELLENDALE, DE
delawarepublic.org

Dover Parks & Rec Dept. continues drawdown of Silver Lake

Homeowners living on Dover’s Silver Lake have a couple of weeks to clean up around their property and schedule maintenance on their docks. That's because the annual drawdown of the lake is underway. Silver Lake holds millions of gallons of water - water that is the source for the...
DOVER, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

My take: Groundhog Day and Avelo eying the Wilmington-New Castle Airport

The other day, one of the many rankings that find their way to our Email Inbox showed Delaware with the lowest average fares in the nation. The ranking from a site known as CouponFollow was based on a long-term average that included rare periods when commercial jets flew in and out of Wilmington-New Castle Airport (ILG).
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford, DE
