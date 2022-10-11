Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 11, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF
This Week’s Top Headlines Include:
Headlines
City hears street improvement update
Culture
Milford Museum to benefit from holiday auction
2nd Friday features Caesar Rodney
Business
If you’re looking for a rental home, you already know this
Government & Politics
Supreme Court strikes down vote-by-mail, same-day registration
Education
Kindergarten registration: Meet state’s new quick process
Health
State confirms first 2 cases of flu for 2022-23 season
Sports
Humes inducted into Hall of Fame
Comments / 0