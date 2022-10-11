ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on

It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Starting Game 4 on Saturday

Morton will draw the start in Saturday's Game 4 matchup in the NLDS with the Phillies. Morton will have his next expected start pushed back a day after Spencer Strider was confirmed as Friday's Game 3 starter. The 38-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason after having posted a 6.23 ERA in his final five outings of the regular season. Morton will look to produce a better performance in Saturday's contest, which could be an elimination game for Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3

Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mark Kolozsvary: Grabbed off waivers by Orioles

Kolozsvary was claimed off waivers by Baltimore on Friday. Kolozsvary reached the majors for the first time this season but didn't make a big impact, hitting .200/.238/.450 with one homer in 21 trips to the plate. He'll attempt to win a job backing up Adley Rutschman next season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: On very short leash

Syndergaard is only scheduled to go through the order once in his start in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. While the Phillies could always adjust their plans based on Syndergaard's performance, his numbers since his mid-season move to Philadelphia suggest that he's unlikely to do much to change his manager's mind. In 10 appearances for his new team, he owns a mediocre 4.12 ERA, though his very low 13.7 percent strikeout rate suggests things could be meaningfully worse. The Phillies could hope to get multiple innings from Bailey Falter following Syndergaard's exit, though they could also turn to high-leverage options very early in the game. Even using Zack Wheeler in relief appears to be on the table.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: On bench as expected

Bellinger will sit for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday as expected. The Dodgers indicated during Thursday's off day that Bellinger wouldn't be in the lineup against lefty Blake Snell, and that's indeed the case. Bellinger's 92 wRC+ against righties this season wasn't good enough, but his 63 wRC+ against lefties was considerably worse. Trayce Thompson will take over in center field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies vs. Braves: TV channel, time, prediction, NLDS Game 3 live stream, odds, starting pitchers

The Atlanta Braves won 101 games in the regular season compared to 87 for the Philadelphia Phillies. They are sitting on relatively even footing heading into Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday, though. The Phillies dispatched of the NL Central champion Cardinals in the Wild Card Series and then stunned the Braves with a Game 1 victory in Atlanta against ace Max Fried. The Braves bounced back for a 3-0 win in a rain-delayed Game 2.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Gearing up for potential return

Benintendi (wrist) is ramping up his activity ahead of a potential return for the ALCS, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Benintendi hit off a high-velocity pitching machine Thursday and is set to travel to Tampa Bay to face live at-bats. If all goes well and the Yankees advance to the ALCS, Benintendi could be back in the lineup for the stretch run. For the time being, Oswaldo Cabrera will start in left field and bat sixth in Friday's ALDS matchup with the Guardians.
BRONX, NY
