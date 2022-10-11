Read full article on original website
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on
It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
Braves' Charlie Morton: Starting Game 4 on Saturday
Morton will draw the start in Saturday's Game 4 matchup in the NLDS with the Phillies. Morton will have his next expected start pushed back a day after Spencer Strider was confirmed as Friday's Game 3 starter. The 38-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason after having posted a 6.23 ERA in his final five outings of the regular season. Morton will look to produce a better performance in Saturday's contest, which could be an elimination game for Atlanta.
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3
Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
Orioles' Mark Kolozsvary: Grabbed off waivers by Orioles
Kolozsvary was claimed off waivers by Baltimore on Friday. Kolozsvary reached the majors for the first time this season but didn't make a big impact, hitting .200/.238/.450 with one homer in 21 trips to the plate. He'll attempt to win a job backing up Adley Rutschman next season.
WATCH: L.A. Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can 'look-alike' on scoreboard
The city of Los Angeles has not forgotten about the controversial 2017 World Series in which the Houston Astros defeated the Dodgers. The Astros are not safe from ridicule anywhere in L.A., even when the Kings are playing. During their game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at Crypto.com...
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: On very short leash
Syndergaard is only scheduled to go through the order once in his start in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. While the Phillies could always adjust their plans based on Syndergaard's performance, his numbers since his mid-season move to Philadelphia suggest that he's unlikely to do much to change his manager's mind. In 10 appearances for his new team, he owns a mediocre 4.12 ERA, though his very low 13.7 percent strikeout rate suggests things could be meaningfully worse. The Phillies could hope to get multiple innings from Bailey Falter following Syndergaard's exit, though they could also turn to high-leverage options very early in the game. Even using Zack Wheeler in relief appears to be on the table.
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: On bench as expected
Bellinger will sit for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday as expected. The Dodgers indicated during Thursday's off day that Bellinger wouldn't be in the lineup against lefty Blake Snell, and that's indeed the case. Bellinger's 92 wRC+ against righties this season wasn't good enough, but his 63 wRC+ against lefties was considerably worse. Trayce Thompson will take over in center field.
Phillies vs. Braves: TV channel, time, prediction, NLDS Game 3 live stream, odds, starting pitchers
The Atlanta Braves won 101 games in the regular season compared to 87 for the Philadelphia Phillies. They are sitting on relatively even footing heading into Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday, though. The Phillies dispatched of the NL Central champion Cardinals in the Wild Card Series and then stunned the Braves with a Game 1 victory in Atlanta against ace Max Fried. The Braves bounced back for a 3-0 win in a rain-delayed Game 2.
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Gearing up for potential return
Benintendi (wrist) is ramping up his activity ahead of a potential return for the ALCS, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Benintendi hit off a high-velocity pitching machine Thursday and is set to travel to Tampa Bay to face live at-bats. If all goes well and the Yankees advance to the ALCS, Benintendi could be back in the lineup for the stretch run. For the time being, Oswaldo Cabrera will start in left field and bat sixth in Friday's ALDS matchup with the Guardians.
Dodgers end 2022 early with lots of questions, including futures of Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from MLB's postseason on Saturday night, losing Game 4 of their National League Division Series to the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers, who won a majors-leading 111 games during the regular season, will now slink into the offseason with just a single postseason victory to show for their efforts.
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream with three-game schedule on Friday
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason rolls on Friday with a jam-packed, three-game schedule. The Guardians tied their ALDS matchup with the Yankees with an extra-inning win in Game 2 to start the day. Friday finishes up with Game 3 for both NLDS matchups: Phillies vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers. Both National League series are tied 1-1.
NFL Week 6 odds, picks, how to watch: Expert predictions, survivor picks, best bets, teasers, and more
The 2022 NFL season is already more than a quarter of the way complete, but don't you dare avert your gaze, because things are just starting to get good. This weekend's Week 6 slate is chock-full of spicy -- and unpredictable -- matchups, perhaps none more intriguing than the heavyweight clash that is Bills versus Chiefs.
Yankees vs. Guardians score: Cleveland jumps out early in ALDS Game 3 but Aaron Judge ties game with homer
Aaron Judge finally found his swing. The 62-home run man, who has been in a miserable slump for several weeks, saw the light Saturday in Cleveland, tying ALDS Game 3 with a two-run homer after the Guardians jumped out to a quick start with the help of Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan.
