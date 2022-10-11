Davante Adams Issues Apology for Pushing Photographer After MNF: ‘Felt Horrible Immediately’

Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) receiver Davante Adams has apologized for shoving a cameraman to the ground following his team’s 30-29 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) in Week 5 on Monday night.

Talking with the media after the game at his locker, Adams explained the incident and took responsibility.

“I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said, via ESPN. “So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams, 29, later apologized for a second time — this time on Twitter.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams wrote. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me … MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Adams is facing discipline from the league and potentially a suspension for shoving the cameraman to the ground. The NFL is in the reviewing process of the incident.

Davante Adams Shows Frustration After Loss to Chiefs

The shove came moments after the Raiders faced a fourth-and-1 from their own 46 with 46 ticks remaining in the game. Needing to move the chains to stay alive, quarterback Derek Carr had one thing on his mind: get the ball to Adams. Carr tried, launching one downfield in Adams’ vicinity. Adams, however, collided with fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow and the ball fell incomplete to seal the Chiefs’ victory.

Adams, acquired this offseason in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, finished with three receptions for 124 yards. He hauled in 58-and-48-yard scores during the game, bringing his season tally up to five.