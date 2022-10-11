Read full article on original website
One shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified male was found by police officers with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday night on South Monastery Avenue in the St. Josephs neighborhood of Baltimore. At around 10:48 pm, police arrived on scene to find the unidentified male. He was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. The post One shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore police not giving up on murder of woman on September 11, seeking leads
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore still do not know who killed Jessica Johnson while she was sitting inside her vehicle parked at a vacant lot on Frederick Avenue. On September 11th, police found Ms. Johnson dead from gunshot wounds on the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. Investigators have yet to solve the case and are asking members of the public who may have clues as to who killed Jessica and why to come forward. “September 11th, 2022, at 12:30 P.M, Ms. Jessica Johnson was found shot and killed inside a vehicle parked in a vacant lot located in the The post Baltimore police not giving up on murder of woman on September 11, seeking leads appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case
BALITMORE, MD – It has been almost two months since Kahlil Akins was shot and killed in Baltimore on September 1st, but the Baltimore Police Department is not giving up on his case. Today, the department announced an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for his death. At around 10:26 pm on September 1st, Akins was found shot dead on the 2500 block of Collins avenue. Police have not made any arrests in this case. Anyone with information for this case are asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. The post Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case appeared first on Shore News Network.
Silver alert issued for couple reported missing in Bethesda
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., leaving the 5000 block of Sentinel Drive in Bethesda. Randrianarison is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 141 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark red cap with an American flag and eagle emblem, gray sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and tan sandals. Rajaonarison is 5-feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She The post Silver alert issued for couple reported missing in Bethesda appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Police arrest suspect in September 6th East Baltimore Street shooting
Baltimore, MD- The Baltimore Police Department has announced the arrest of a 35-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 25-year-old that took place on September 6th on East Baltimore Street. Stephen Bush was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Thursday. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 11:28 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they observed a 24-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The post Baltimore Police arrest suspect in September 6th East Baltimore Street shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Boy found unconscious outside SW DC apartment building
A child was found outside, alone and unconscious in a Southwest D C. neighborhood by a passerby on Thursday night. The 2-year-old boy was found about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Police said the boy is in critical condition. In a statement, D.C....
Police helicopter over Alexandria after early morning shooting
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after shots were fired early Saturday morning. Police responded with a heavy presence this morning to the 300 block of East Braddock Avenue. A police helicopter was deployed to assist in the investigation. At this time, the APD has not released any information and is advising the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues. No reports of injuries have been made. The post Police helicopter over Alexandria after early morning shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police
An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
Police investigating homicide after Owings Mills shooting victim dies
Owings Mill, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on October 2nd at around 2:30 a.m. on Brightwater Court in Owings Mills. The victim was 40-year-old Robert Perkins, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died several days later, according to police. Baltimore County police detectives are working diligently to solve the crime but are seeking the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone who may have information about this crime or the individual(s) who committed it is asked to contact the police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for The post Police investigating homicide after Owings Mills shooting victim dies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Alert issued for missing 11-year-old in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lily Estes, a missing 11-year-old from Gaithersburg. Estes was last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Blvd. Estes is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown curly hair that she may be wearing in a bun. She has brown eyes and braces. She was last seen wearing a navy zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo, peach sweatpants and pink Crocs. The post Alert issued for missing 11-year-old in Gaithersburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police searching mom, child missing in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, MD – The Prince George’s County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding missing eight-year-old Leighton Whitfield. She was last seen on Ridge Road in Greenbelt at approximately 4:00 pm on October 13, 2022. Leighton was seen getting into a vehicle driven by her mother. The mother does not currently have custody of the child. The vehicle is a dark blue 2007 KIA Rondo with MD tag 6ES1113. Leighton is 4’9 and 60 lbs. She was last seen wearing a Pokemon shirt. At this time, there is no evidence suggesting Leighton is in immediate danger. Anyone with information on Leighton’s The post Police searching mom, child missing in Greenbelt appeared first on Shore News Network.
63-Year-Old Shot In The Face In Baltimore While Driving
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 63-year-old man was shot in the face in Southern Baltimore shortly after midnight. At approximately 12:41 am, Baltimore Police responded to the 1000 Block of East Patapsco Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment. This condition is unknown at this time. The initial investigation concluded that the man was driving when he was shot. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Southern District Detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime The post 63-Year-Old Shot In The Face In Baltimore While Driving appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest made In Baltimore Attempted Murder of 17-Year-Old
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a 17-year-old that took place on April 29th. 38-year-old Devon Jenkins was arrested yesterday in Maryland by the Warrant Apprehension Task Force Detectives. Jenkins was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder. On April 29th police were called to the 1200 Block of Greenmount Avenue in Eastern Baltimore for the report of a shooting. There, they discovered the 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. The juvenile was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The post Arrest made In Baltimore Attempted Murder of 17-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-Year-Old Shot To Death In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old juvenile was shot to death in Washington, D.C. yesterday afternoon. The Metro Police Department received a report of a shooting at approximately 3:40 pm. When police arrived, they located the juvenile suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. After all efforts to save his life had failed, he was pronounced at the hospital. 15-year-old Andre Robertson Junior of DC was identified as the victim. At this time DC Metro Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects. If you have any information about this incident, please the The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Male, 27, killed in a shooting on Woodbrook Ave
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 4:41 a.m. to the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 27-year-old man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Homicide detectives have taken on the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Shots Fired As Dog Owner Chases After DC Gunman With Stolen Pup
Authorities in Washington DC are seeking the person responsible for stealing a pitbull at gunpoint. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the 5-month-old pit mix from her owner on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on the 4500 block of Polk Street around 10:30 p.m., the Metro Police Department said. As...
'I didn't know what to do': BPD investigating ATM theft in Northeast Baltimore
ATM thefts continue, this time in Northeast Baltimore and the suspects are targeting liquor stores. Two men are caught on camera going into the liquor store and taking the machine.
Police Arrest DC Armed Robber, Second Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. have made an arrest in an armed robbery that took place on October 1st in Northeast, D.C. The incident occurred on the 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue shortly after 9 am. The suspects entered a business, showed their handguns, and demanded cash from the register. The store employee complied and the suspects fled the scene. 44-year-old Keenan Boatwright, Junior of Southeast DC was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Armed Robbery. A nearby surveillance camera captured the remaining suspect. If you have any information about the identity of the remaining The post Police Arrest DC Armed Robber, Second Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seek help identifying East Balitmore shooting suspect
BALTIMORE -- Police are looking to identify a man who was involved in a brazen shooting inside a convenience store in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.The man shot a 24-year-old man in the leg in the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, police said.The 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries, according to authorities.Detectives detailed to the Southeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.During the course of their investigation, they obtained a video of the suspected shooter, according to authorities.Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the video should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-855-7LOCKUP.
Police Search For Maryland Killer Responsible For Gruesome Death Of 26-Year-Old Man
Police are searching for a suspect who killed a 26-year-old man in a morning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street, according to Baltimore police.
