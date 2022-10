Toledo, Ohio – Several members of the Toledo Police Department’s SWAT team rappelled down the Walls of St Vincent’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital dressed as superheroes to entertain patients and staff at the hospital ahead of Halloween. Officers dressed as superheroes such as Iron Man, The Hulk, and Superman to surprise children in the hospital. Joining the three superheroes were Wolverine, Spider-Man, and Captain America. The visit brought joy and excitement to many young patients suffering from chronic conditions inside the hospital. The officers rappelled down the hospital wall, making stops to visit children on each floor. The post SWAT team members rappel down children’s hospital dressed as superheroes appeared first on Shore News Network.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO