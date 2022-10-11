ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Northeast Florida high school football: Week 7 stars from Creekside, Fletcher, Middleburg and more

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0qLV_0iUPrYdx00

This week's list includes top performers from high school football games played from Tuesday through Saturday last week.

QB Drew Ammon, Oakleaf

The senior passed for 177 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 155 yards and another score, in a 49-48 loss to Creekside.

QB Brick Balcita, Beachside

The sophomore completed 14 of 19 passes for 201 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in one half of action during a 65-6 win over Impact Christian.

RB Jordan Bean, Sandalwood

The senior tailback ran for 261 yards in Tuesday's 51-31 victory at Nease, then added 160 more in Friday's 20-19 win over rival Parker.

QB A.J. Cortese, Union County

The senior completed 19 of 26 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns, as well as 59 rushing yards and another TD in a 42-6 win over Dixie County.

QB Wilson Edwards, Creekside

Passed for 309 yards and led an 85-yard go-ahead touchdown march to lead Creekside past Oakleaf 49-48.

DB Nicholas Kilpatrick, Raines

The junior returned a game-clinching interception 101 yards in the last minute and also scored a punt return in Raines' 30-19 Northwest Classic win against Ribault.

RB T.J. Lane, Middleburg

Carried 16 times for 239 yards and two touchdowns, part of a 571-yard Middleburg ground attack, in a 41-12 win over Clay.

RB Devonte Lyons, St. Augustine

The junior ran 27 times for 287 yards and three touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets' 58-41 win over Nease.

RB Ta'Jon Nelms, Fernandina Beach

Rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns, and completed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Jermari Johnson, in the Pirates' 39-8 win over Paxon.

WR Wyatt Rogers, Ponte Vedra

The senior captain caught seven passes for 76 yards, including four on the go-ahead touchdown drive and the game-winning two-point conversion, in a 32-31 win over Bishop Kenny.

QB Marcelis Tate, Fletcher

The junior ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 11 of 15 passes for 133 yards and another score, creating all three Senator touchdowns in a 22-8 win at White.

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

Action News Jax

Little Skipper’s Kid Zone at the Northeast Florida Boat Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Freedom Boat Club will be sponsoring and hosting the Little Skipper’s Kid Zone at the Northeast Florida Boat Show this Saturday and Sunday at the J Tech Institute at 8813 Western Way in Baymeadows. Kids of all ages are invited to visit and take part in the games, enjoy some giveaways from Freedom Boat Club and climb into the Freedom Sea’dan, Freedom Boat Club’s boat car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
