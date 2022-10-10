Read full article on original website
Obituary: Priscilla Ann “Percy” Hayes
Priscilla Ann “Percy” Hayes, 87, departed this life on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her home in Swifton. She was born in Robinson, Illinois on May 16, 1935 to Percy Brack and Frances (Doyal) Ivie. Priscilla was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed reading books and working puzzle...
Lyon College to celebrate 150th anniversary
Featured image: Constructed in 1958, the Brown Chapel and Fine Arts Building at Lyon College is named for W.C. Brown, Sr., of Stamps, Arkansas, a college trustee from 1910 to 1915, and two of his children, Allan (also a trustee from 1929 to 1937) and Josephine Brown. The chapel is an iconic structure resonating with scores of Lyon College alumni and students.
Southside man dies after Floral Road accident
A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
State Police arrest Missouri man after pursuit
Arkansas State Police say a Missouri man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming his vehicle into a utility pole south of Pocahontas. State police said a trooper attempted to stop William Bedford Craig, 25, of Doniphan, Mo., for an expired license plate Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge when Craig allegedly sped away.
Earthquake recorded overnight near Batesville
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake north of Batesville, near Moorefield, overnight Tuesday. (Click here for more information.) According to the USGS, the quake had a depth of almost five miles and occurred at 1:12 a.m. A number of quakes were recorded by the USGS in September...
