Fox News’ ‘Grotesque’ Personal Attack On Biden

Bear !
5d ago
From the rag that has no problem preaching what ever DNC wants starting with Russia Russia and Hunter Biden's computer is Russian disinformation !
Reply
8
Kevin
4d ago
Both deserve the full scrutiny of the law, unfortunately the Democrats are the current law. Impeachment will be coming shortly.
Reply
4
Marjorie Morningstar
5d ago
Trumps has grotesque comments from new for 7 years now- and nothing. Poor little Hunter. 🙄
Reply
7
Related
Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction
Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
White House press secretary loses patience with repetitive question from Fox reporter on migrants
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday ended up in a testy exchange with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in the day’s daily briefing.Ms Jean-Pierre spent a significant portion of Friday’s session discussing the Biden administration’s response to Republican governors using buses and airplanes to send asylum-seekers to Democratic-led jurisdictions to punish state and local leaders for not supporting harsher border policies. At one point during the daily briefing, Ms Jean-Pierre was asked if the administration had considered moving migrants from the communities where they entered the US...
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: Psaki says if media don’t cover, Hunter Biden isn’t news
This week’s Liberal Media Scream shows the ridiculous spin liberal flacks are eager to use to deflate the Hunter Biden scandal story as the midterm elections near. In focus this week is former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said the Hunter Biden story is a big zero since she hasn’t seen it show up on the front pages of many of the nation’s newspapers.
Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state
A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tucker Carlson's 'Complete Meltdown' Night Captured In Bonkers Supercut
The Fox News host grew overexcited several times in a segment about the media dismissing his reporting of a Nord Stream conspiracy theory.
Secret Service allegedly covered up details of Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade accident
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks following a visit with expecting families and caregivers at UCSF Mission Bay on April 21, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade was involved in a...
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
Whoopi Goldberg flustered on 'The View' after being forced to explain Lindsey Graham marriage joke
An uncomfortable moment unfolded on "The View" Thursday when a defiant Whoopi Goldberg was forced to explain a "joke" about Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in an earlier segment that appeared to allude to gay marriage. After White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lit into Graham over his call for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Herschel Walker fires his campaign's political director for allegedly leaking to the press during the Trump-backed candidate's messiest week to date: report
Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker has fired his political director during a raging scandal. Republican aide Taylor Crowe was reportedly let go for leaking to the press. Walker is battling headlines about an alleged abortion and attacks from his disillusioned son. Embattled Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has fired his political...
Video appears to show Donald Trump supporters being told to stop making one-finger QAnon salute at rally
Attendees of a Trump rally last week appeared to do a QAnon finger salute, generating controversy. On Friday, supporters at a North Carolina rally appeared to repeat the salute before security stopped them. Trump has recently appeared to embrace the QAnon conspiracy movement more than ever before. MAGA supporters at...
Business Insider
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Cruz instead talked about his failed school safety bill.Since the Uvalde school shooting in Texas in May, Cruz has resisted calls to support gun control measures. Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by a heckler who asked him to name one victim of the mass school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
Former Newsmax Host Grant Stinchfield Claims He Was Fired for Refusing to Attack Tucker Carlson
After quietly disappearing from Newsmax over the summer, former primetime host Grant Stinchfield is speaking out against his previous employer—and accusing the conservative network of canceling his show because he refused to go after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on air.In the first episode of a new independent podcast and YouTube show titled Uncensored, Stinchfield lays out in detail why he believes he was fired from the network despite a surge in ratings following the 2020 election when some viewers abandoned Fox for calling Arizona—and therefore the presidency—for Joe Biden.Stinchfield explained that it was “not my choice” to leave the network...
Marla Maples told Trump she had to throw up after he filmed a now famous Pizza Hut commercial with his ex-wife Ivana, book says
Trump did a Pizza Hut commercial in 1995 with Ivana, his ex-wife, to promote stuffed-crust pies. He didn't tell his new wife, Marla Maples, about the commercial until afterward. Maples puked her "guts out," Trump said she told him, according to a new book. Had it not been for Donald...
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump is drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame. Figliuzzi said Trump is embracing the movement because he feels "increasingly cornered." Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement felt threats to its leader. A former FBI official said former...
Melania Trump Now Insists She’s ‘Profoundly Serious’ About Christmas
Melania Trump wants to “set the record straight” on her attitude toward Christmas, two years after she was heard in an explosive audio leak asking her former senior adviser “who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” “While I was serving as first lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, insisting that the portion of the conversation edited out focused on her desire to reunite migrant children split from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, months after her husband instated the “Zero Tolerance” policy, which separated thousands of families. “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious,” Trump wrote in her statement. Her comments come as she’s selling $35 to $45 Christmas ornaments on her website, with some of the proceeds going toward a scholarship program for children in foster care.
Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30
Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators on Thursday that her husband was "unaware" of her texts with Mark Meadows. She blamed the committee for leaking the texts, calling the 2020 election a "Heist," to the news media. She said her husband learned of her texts after the leak while in...
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
HuffPost
175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 15