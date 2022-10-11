ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araújo Odds, Schedule, Predictions

Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo lock horns in a flyweight matchup at UFC Vegas 62 from the UFC's Apex Facility on Saturday night. Both Grasso and Araújo are within striking distance of a title shot. A win for either would bolster their resume as they look to get into the top three of the division.
Seth Rollins Primed to Rip Off Massive Win Streak After Months of Losing

The Seth Rollins renaissance is upon the WWE and its fans. Rollins' upset of Bobby Lashley to win the U.S. title and become the top champion on Raw each week (and the only two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion) is an early hint of where things go from here for one of the best Superstars in modern pro wrestling history.
Front-Runners for Match of the Year in WWE and AEW

2022 has been one of the most eventful years in pro wrestling history, and it’s quickly coming to a close. That means publications like Bleacher Report will start putting together their lists of the top shows and matches of the year. There certainly hasn’t been a shortage of major...
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 14

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on October 14. This is the second show from AEW's first trip north of the border to Toronto, so the card had a few high-profile names. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club took on The Butcher and...
