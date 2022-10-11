Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Georgia’s receiver depth on display against Vanderbilt
AD Mitchell missed his fourth game of the season against Vanderbilt, a stretch of absences that has tested the ability of the other players in Georgia’s receivers room. That has recently been a problem for Georgia’s pass targets, who with the exception of Brock Bowers, have not challenged opposing defenses through the air. That hasn’t yet led to a Georgia loss, as its opponents have struggled to find the end zone against the Bulldogs. Against a high-powered offense such as Tennessee - or even Alabama in a possible SEC championship game - Georgia will need its receivers to step up and perform.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, pregame
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor.
5 things to know about UGA’s 100th homecoming
Initially described as “the gladdest of the year,” the University of Georgia celebrates a historic homecoming milestone.
Red and Black
Dog of all trades: UGA student's service dog ranks as one of the fastest in the nation
Apollo, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Mississippi, has had the most remarkable underdog story. He went from flunking out of police dog training to becoming one of the fastest dogs in the country, a certified service dog, and a heartthrob around the University of Georgia’s campus. Apollo comes from...
Red and Black
Q&A: Simone Pete gives a look inside the Spike Squad
Simone Pete is a junior psychology and landscape architecture major at the University of Georgia. Last fall, she joined the Spike Squad, a group of Georgia Bulldogs super fans. Pete considers the squad a family, and her time on the squad has been filled with unforgettable memories, like attending the...
Red and Black
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 55-0 win over Vanderbilt
No. 1 Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 to improve to 7-0 on the season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett returned to form against Vanderbilt, turning in his best game since Georgia’s win over South Carolina. He completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Beck was good in relief of Bennett, completing eight of his 11 attempts for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Red and Black
Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings
A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
Red and Black
Athens band The Asymptomatics discuss musical journey, future goals
The Asymptomatics, a seven-member band, are taking the streets of Athens by storm with their “sweaty dance party” live performances and new EP, “Modern Ooze.” Singing a mix of covers and original songs, The Asymptomatics put on highly energetic performances at local bars like Boar’s Head Lounge and, more recently, the Georgia Theatre.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Homecoming parade celebrates 100 years of UGA Homecoming
University of Georgia campus organizations, administrative offices and this year's homecoming court rode through the streets of downtown Athens Friday evening in the annual homecoming parade. This homecoming marks the 100th year of University of Georgia homecoming.
Red and Black
Georgia hockey draws 4-4 with Auburn
After previously beating Auburn at The Classic Center in front a sold-out crowd, the Ice Dawgs drew 4-4 with the Tigers on Friday, Oct. 7. Georgia is now 4-3-2 this season. Auburn had a strong 2-0 start, but Georgia was able to fight back thanks to the effort of junior Josh Mesaros, who scored three goals.
Red and Black
Halftime observations: Georgia leads Vanderbilt 28-0
Georgia leads Vanderbilt 28-0 at halftime. Here are some observations from The Red & Black. Kenny McIntosh scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter against Vanderbilt, finding the endzone as both a receiver and a rusher. After totaling only 13 receiving yards versus Auburn, the senior running back surpassed that in the first half alone, finishing the frame with two receptions for 20 yards.
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
Red and Black
Vanderbilt football bringing improved team to Athens
Vanderbilt hasn’t beaten Georgia since 2016 — Kirby Smart’s inaugural season as the Bulldogs’ head coach. The team hasn’t ended the year with a winning record since 2013, marking nearly a decade of instability and inadequacy for the Commodores. That could change this year, as...
'We want to bring her back' | Georgia mother works to get daughter's body from Memphis after deadly crash
ROSWELL, Ga. — A grieving metro Atlanta mother is trying to bring her child home after the unimaginable. Laurel Phoenix and her child Mayi were on their way to begin a new life in New Mexico on Oct. 3 when they were hit by an alleged uninsured driver in Memphis, Tennessee.
Georgia’s largest school district seeing success in recruiting, keeping bus drivers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a bigger challenge this year when it comes to finding bus drivers across metro Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. showed you how Clayton County Schools came up with an aggressive plan to tackle the shortage. Georgia’s largest school district is...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee hosts stand-up fundraiser
On Thursday evening, Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee hosted the Stand Up Athens Democrats Fundraiser featuring comedic performances from several Athens-Clarke County commissioners, Georgia House District 120 Democratic candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Sheriff John Q. Williams and Mayor Kelly Girtz. Athens and Atlanta comedians, Noell Appling, Tamar Rubin and David Perdue also performed during the fundraising event co-hosted by comedian Ali Haider and Jason Pratt, the committee’s vice chair for communications. According to the committee’s Instagram, the show raised over $1000.
Red and Black
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
lakeoconeebreeze.net
Cheers! Putnam home to annual Spectacular
EATONTON, Ga. — With a growing program in competition cheerleading, Putnam County High has a new tradition to add excitement to the fall season. On Friday, the cheerleaders under the leadership of coach April Smith put on the War Eagle Spirit Spectacular giving teams a chance to perform their routines and prepare for the important state qualifiers.
Decatur woman’s sister was one of the victims in Raleigh mass shooting
Sharon Kaivani was at a friend’s house when she received a call from her mother. Hours later, the worst was confirmed: K...
WRDW-TV
Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County high schooler just helped discover a preventative solution that might stop the COVID virus. He has already presented the findings at Harvard, MIT, and Johns Hopkins. Sahil Sood is a 17-year-old senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee. “Essentially, we created...
