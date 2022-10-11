ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Nissan Ariya and Pathfinder Rock Creek earn awards at Miami Auto Show

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 16, 2022-- The all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya and Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek received awards from Sobre Ruedas today at the 2022 Miami International Auto Show. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221016005041/en/ The all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya and Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek received awards from Sobre Ruedas today at the 2022 Miami International Auto Show. The all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya was named Sobre Ruedas Vehicle of the Year, while the 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek was named Sobre Ruedas Best SUV. (Photo: Business Wire)
DIY Photography

The easiest way to balance flash with ambient light when shooting outdoors

If you’ve been a predominantly natural light shooter then the prospect of adding a flash or strobe to your images could feel a little daunting. Suddenly your way of controlling light just doesn’t seem to work anymore, and it can be incredibly frustrating just trying to get the beautiful subtle effect that you’re probably going for.
DIY Photography

Nikon Small World winners show the giant beauty of the microscopic world

Nikon has announced the winners of its annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. For almost five decades, Nikon has shared the best microscopic images from this contest, and just as always – they are absolutely marvelous. This year’s first-place prize was awarded to Grigorii Timin for his remarkable image...
DIY Photography

Luminar Neo’s upcoming Supersharp AI Extension eliminates motion and focus blur in your photos

Skylum has revealed a new Extension coming to Luminar Neo for Pro Plan subscribers and owners of the 2022 Extensions Pack next month. Several Extensions have been released already, including HDR merge, Noiseless AI, Upscale AI, AI Background Removal, and Focus Stacking. Following on with the theme of tackling some of the most common and frustrating problems, the new one takes aim at blur.
