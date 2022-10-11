ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Phys.org

One in eight people in Australia is living in poverty, as cost of living pressures increase

A UNSW Sydney and ACOSS partnership research report shows people in poverty are falling behind the rest of society. One in eight people in Australia, including one in six children, is living in poverty as cost of living pressures continue to put households under strain. New research has been released today, on the eve of Anti-Poverty Week, in the Poverty in Australia 2022 report from the UNSW and the Australian Council of Social Services (ACOSS) Poverty and Inequality Partnership.
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B to eradicate polio globally

BERLIN (AP) — The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will commit $1.2 billion to the effort to end polio worldwide. The money will be used to help implement the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s strategy through 2026. The initiative is trying to end the polio virus in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two endemic countries, the foundation said in a statement Sunday. The money also will be used to stop outbreaks of new variants of the virus. The announcement was made Sunday at the World Health Summit in Berlin. The foundation says in a statement on its website that it has contributed nearly $5 billion to the polio eradication initiative. The initiative is trying to integrate polio campaigns into broader health services, while it scales up use of the novel oral polio vaccine type 2.
CHARITIES
Phys.org

Protecting forests on the front line of the climate-change battle

Forests help counter global warming, but they are also threatened by it. Many tree species struggled this past summer as much of Europe was hit by heat waves and a severe drought—thought to be the worst in 500 years. Even olive trees, known for their ability to resist dry...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

African wild rice genes help perennial rice to halve its production cost

An estimated 670 million people are projected to be undernourished in 2030, as noted in FAO's The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2022 report. Conflict, COVID-19, climate extremes and economic shocks are listed as the key factors contributing to food insecurity and malnutrition. Against this backdrop,...
AGRICULTURE

