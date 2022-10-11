Read full article on original website
DIY Photography
Luminar Neo’s upcoming Supersharp AI Extension eliminates motion and focus blur in your photos
Skylum has revealed a new Extension coming to Luminar Neo for Pro Plan subscribers and owners of the 2022 Extensions Pack next month. Several Extensions have been released already, including HDR merge, Noiseless AI, Upscale AI, AI Background Removal, and Focus Stacking. Following on with the theme of tackling some of the most common and frustrating problems, the new one takes aim at blur.
DIY Photography
Nikon Small World winners show the giant beauty of the microscopic world
Nikon has announced the winners of its annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. For almost five decades, Nikon has shared the best microscopic images from this contest, and just as always – they are absolutely marvelous. This year’s first-place prize was awarded to Grigorii Timin for his remarkable image...
DIY Photography
The best switcher / streamer: YoloBox Pro vs Feelworld L2 vs ATEM mini
Today we are comparing The BlackMagic ATEM mini vs. the Feelworld L2 vs. the Yololiv YoloBox Pro. There is a comparison cheat sheet right after the jump, but for the full post, keep reading. When Covid hit, we all started streaming from home. In fact, I recall when webcams were...
DIY Photography
AstrHori announces a low-budget $289 wide angle 40mm f/5.6 manual focus lens for Fuji GFX
When one buys into a medium format system, even the relatively inexpensive ones like Fuji’s GFX series, one knows that it’s going to be an expensive ride. It’s not much of a surprise. Even though the bodies are a similar size to a high-end DSLR, they contain much larger (and more expensive) sensors, and the lenses need bigger and heavier glass than lenses designed for full-frame systems.
