Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
3 Washington Commanders trade targets who could provide a spark ahead of NFL trade deadline
After coming up just shy of the postseason in 2021, the Washington Commanders haven’t been able to carry any momentum
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Takes Heat from NFL Fans for Game-Changing INT in Loss to Giants
Lamar Jackson is really going to want the final three minutes of Sunday's 24-20 loss against the New York Giants back. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback threw a wild interception and was strip-sacked on his team's final two drives, setting up the Giants for the go-ahead touchdown after the pick and the ability to run the clock out after the fumble.
Carolina Panthers star Robbie Anderson flips out, sent to locker room by team
It was reported just recently that the Carolina Panthers were listening to offers for star wide receiver Robbie Anderson. If
Bleacher Report
Browns' Deshaun Watson Facing New Lawsuit, Allegedly Pressured Massage Therapist
Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of pressuring her into performing a sexual act while she was giving him a massage, according to Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Jordan Unger of Fox8.com. The lawsuit is not connected to the other 24...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Clowned by Twitter as Packers Fall to Zach Wilson, Jets in Upset
Aaron Rodgers is under fire after the Green Bay Packers suffered a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The quarterback finished with 246 passing yards and a touchdown in the Week 6 game, but he also lost a fumble and failed to sustain long drives in the disappointing effort.
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Bleacher Report
NFL EVP of Officiating Troy Vincent in Support of Roughing Penalties Despite Backlash
Don't expect the NFL to change its roughing the passer rules anytime soon. Despite a number of controversial roughing calls last week, NFL executive vice president of officiating, Troy Vincent, appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said, "We support those calls." The...
Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18
Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers stunned Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18
Bleacher Report
Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones Not Fined for Roughing Calls on Tom Brady, Derek Carr
The NFL decided not to add fines after a pair of controversial roughing the passer calls from Week 5. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was not fined after his sack against Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones also avoided a fine from his hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, per Pelissero.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Mocked on Twitter as Bucs Fall to Short-Handed Steelers, Drop to 3-3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium and fell to 3-3 on the season after their offense struggled for much of the afternoon. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady had a rough outing, completing just 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards...
Bleacher Report
Tennessee Starts Donation Page to Fund New Goalposts After Alabama Upset
The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off their biggest win in more than two decades with Saturday's victory over Alabama, and the fans responded accordingly by storming the field, tearing down the goalposts and taking them out of the stadium. The only problem is Neyland Stadium needs those goalposts to host UT...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Ruled Out vs. Bucs After Suffering Concussion
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion after exiting in the third quarter. He went back to the locker room and was subsequently replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. The 24-year-old was the first QB selected in...
Bleacher Report
Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
Bleacher Report
Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL
We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers Open to Trading Robbie Anderson Ahead of November 1 Deadline
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have had trade conversations focused on Anderson with other teams leading up to the deadline. Schefter also reported that the Panthers are listening...
Bleacher Report
Ex-NFL QB Jay Cutler Provided Tennessee Football Team with Cigars After Alabama Upset
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers upset the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jay Cutler surprised the team with an awesome gift after the win. Cutler was one of the people who supplied the Vols with postgame victory cigars,...
Bleacher Report
Colts Rumors: Sam Ehlinger Supplants Nick Foles as No. 2 QB Behind Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts have moved second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to second on the team's signal-caller depth chart ahead of ex-backup Nick Foles and behind starter Matt Ryan. That news is per Mike Chappell of FOX59, who noted that Foles will also be inactive for the team's game Sunday against the...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
There are quite a few big-name NFL players who are currently dealing with injuries. Some of them won't be healthy enough to suit up for Week 6 action. And because of that, the fantasy football landscape will be impacted by their absences. When a starting running back or wide receiver...
Bleacher Report
Former RB Le'Veon Bell Says He Stopped Watching NFL amid Boxing Career
Le'Veon Bell is no longer playing in the NFL and apparently he no longer even watches the league, as he told TMZ Sports:. "I ain't gonna lie, I have not watched one down of football," Bell said after being asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I don't know nobody's record or nothing."
Bleacher Report
Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Announces He's Undergoing Treatment for Kidney Failure
Former NBA star Nate Robinson announced Saturday that he is undergoing treatment for renal kidney failure, an ailment he has been dealing with for the last four years, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Robinson said in a statement that he decided to share his story because he wants...
NBA・
