The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) and the Audio Engineering Society (AES) are partnering to present the Media over IP Pavilion at the upcoming AES New York 2022 show, scheduled for Oct. 19-20 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Over the course of the two-day convention, the Media over IP Theater will feature a regular program of 30-minute presentations — open to all AES attendees — covering a broad range of topics in audio and video over IP, as well as the standards and specifications outlined in the AIMS roadmap.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO