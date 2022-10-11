Read full article on original website
NAB Show NY: Maxon To Showcase Toolset And Support Artists
Once again, the 3D and Motion Design Show will take place live and in person at NAB Show New York (Oct. 19-20, Javits Center), and will be streamed directly from the Maxon booth (1839). Presentations will also be available on demand shortly after airing on 3DMotionShow.com, as well as the Maxon YouTube channel.
Red Bee Media Streamlines Simultaneous Radio-TV Broadcast Production With QuantumCast Partnership
Red Bee Media, a global media services provider, has partnered with QuantumCast, a cloud-based orchestration of QuantumCast audio backend services, to expand its audio streaming capability offering for customers. This updated service offering from Red Bee Media, the company says, “will allow broadcasters to benefit from greater device reach, improved ad insertion capability and increased scalability for both TV and radio.”
AIMS And AES Partner To Present Media Over IP Pavilion At AES New York
The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) and the Audio Engineering Society (AES) are partnering to present the Media over IP Pavilion at the upcoming AES New York 2022 show, scheduled for Oct. 19-20 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Over the course of the two-day convention, the Media over IP Theater will feature a regular program of 30-minute presentations — open to all AES attendees — covering a broad range of topics in audio and video over IP, as well as the standards and specifications outlined in the AIMS roadmap.
The Network-Affiliate Conundrum
With the recent speculation regarding NBC’s interest in cutting back to two hours in primetime, another long-simmering issue is coming to a boil: Why are the traditional television networks (CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox) still in complete control of the financial and legal relationships between the affiliates and the virtual MVPDs otherwise known as YouTube TV, Hulu, DirectTV Now, Sling and the rest of the gang?
Jerry Seinfeld to perform at Shea's on April 21
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is scheduled to perform at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on April 21, 2023, at 7 p.m.
