Philadelphia, PA

Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Lakers Planned to Trade Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schröder

The Los Angeles Lakers initially only wanted to sign Dennis Schröder if they had already traded away Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin:. "The Lakers originally planned to have found a trade partner for Westbrook before signing Schröder, sources said. But after the point guard's strong showing for Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament generated interest around the league, L.A. signed him before another team could."
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Russell Westbrook Day-to-Day with Hamstring Injury

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered "day-to-day" with left hamstring soreness, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported there was no structural damage found. Westbrook suffered the injury during his team's final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. He was seen limping...
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Top Breakout Candidate

The 2022-23 NBA season is barrelling toward opening night. A series of breakouts will follow shortly thereafter. It happens like clockwork, and it's part of the reason why the dawn of a new 82-game marathon brings with it so much excitement. Hoopers are constantly evolving, and a select batch of them will level up every season.
Bleacher Report

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors Agree to 4-Year, $109M Contract Extension

After playing a key role in the Golden State Warriors' championship run in 2021-22, Andrew Wiggins has been rewarded with a new contract. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wiggins' agents said he agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension to stay with the reigning NBA champs on Saturday. Wiggins' extension...
Bleacher Report

NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor

Basketball Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo is receiving treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta. The NBA released the following statement regarding Mutombo and his condition on Saturday:. In the press release, the NBA noted that Mutombo is in "great spirits" and will receive "the best care possible" from...
Bleacher Report

NBA Teams That Wasted Massive Luxury-Tax Bills

Finances are an integral, fascinating piece of the NBA. Spending lots of money does not guarantee success, but it's also difficult to win championships without a highly paid roster. Since 2001, 28 of the league's 30 franchises have at least paid something in luxury tax. These payments are the result...
Bleacher Report

The Boldest Bet You Can Place on Every NBA Team This Season

The 2022-23 NBA season figures to be packed with parity, storylines and unpredictability. And that last item should extend to the betting market, where you can find bold plays and big potential payoffs for every team in the league. To find the boldest bet from FanDuel's sportsbook for each of...
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama Says 'I’ve Always Felt Like I Was on a Different Level'

There's no doubting Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent, and the French basketball prodigy is prepared to take the NBA by storm in 2023. Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, feels he was built to succeed at the next level, striving for greatness from a young age, he told Tania Ganguli of the New York Times:
Bleacher Report

Which NBA Teams Will Really Join the Victor Wembanyama Tankathon?

Victor Wembanyama may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003. If that's the case, shouldn't we expect a long list of teams to tank the 2022-23 season for a chance at the 18-year-old seven-footer?. The answer may not be the obvious "YES" you might expect, even after...
Bleacher Report

Shams: Lakers 'Have Some Worry' Dennis Schröder Suffered Long-term Finger Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers "have some worry" that guard Dennis Schröder's right finger injury "could be a long-term" issue, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:. Schröder did not travel with the Lakers to Sacramento for their Friday preseason game against the Kings. He will continue to be evaluated for the time being, per Charania.
Bleacher Report

B/R $15 Challenge: Build Your Superstar NBA Lineup

You've seen the $15 lineup challenge before. This time, it's all the about the superstars. B/R collectively ranked our Top 100 NBA players for the 2022-23 season, and we pulled the top 25 overall stars to build a player pool for our $15 challenge. $5 players are our Nos. 1-5...
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Takes Heat from NFL Fans for Game-Changing INT in Loss to Giants

Lamar Jackson is really going to want the final three minutes of Sunday's 24-20 loss against the New York Giants back. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback threw a wild interception and was strip-sacked on his team's final two drives, setting up the Giants for the go-ahead touchdown after the pick and the ability to run the clock out after the fumble.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Likely to Be Waived by Pistons Before Regular Season

The Detroit Pistons are expected to waive veteran guard Kemba Walker by Monday's deadline to set their roster for the 2022-23 regular season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The impending move comes as little surprise after Charania reported on Sept. 25 that Walker would not participate...
