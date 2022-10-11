Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Lakers Planned to Trade Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schröder
The Los Angeles Lakers initially only wanted to sign Dennis Schröder if they had already traded away Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin:. "The Lakers originally planned to have found a trade partner for Westbrook before signing Schröder, sources said. But after the point guard's strong showing for Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament generated interest around the league, L.A. signed him before another team could."
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Day-to-Day with Hamstring Injury
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered "day-to-day" with left hamstring soreness, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported there was no structural damage found. Westbrook suffered the injury during his team's final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. He was seen limping...
Bleacher Report
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green Apologized; Wants to Have Professional Relationship
Jordan Poole plans on having a "professional" relationship with Draymond Green after the latter apologized to the Golden State Warriors guard for punching him during a practice altercation. Poole told reporters Green apologized and said he went about it in a very "professional" way. "We plan on handling ourselves that...
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Top Breakout Candidate
The 2022-23 NBA season is barrelling toward opening night. A series of breakouts will follow shortly thereafter. It happens like clockwork, and it's part of the reason why the dawn of a new 82-game marathon brings with it so much excitement. Hoopers are constantly evolving, and a select batch of them will level up every season.
Bleacher Report
Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Announces He's Undergoing Treatment for Kidney Failure
Former NBA star Nate Robinson announced Saturday that he is undergoing treatment for renal kidney failure, an ailment he has been dealing with for the last four years, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Robinson said in a statement that he decided to share his story because he wants...
Bleacher Report
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors Agree to 4-Year, $109M Contract Extension
After playing a key role in the Golden State Warriors' championship run in 2021-22, Andrew Wiggins has been rewarded with a new contract. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wiggins' agents said he agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension to stay with the reigning NBA champs on Saturday. Wiggins' extension...
Bleacher Report
NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor
Basketball Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo is receiving treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta. The NBA released the following statement regarding Mutombo and his condition on Saturday:. In the press release, the NBA noted that Mutombo is in "great spirits" and will receive "the best care possible" from...
Bleacher Report
NBA Teams That Wasted Massive Luxury-Tax Bills
Finances are an integral, fascinating piece of the NBA. Spending lots of money does not guarantee success, but it's also difficult to win championships without a highly paid roster. Since 2001, 28 of the league's 30 franchises have at least paid something in luxury tax. These payments are the result...
Bleacher Report
The Boldest Bet You Can Place on Every NBA Team This Season
The 2022-23 NBA season figures to be packed with parity, storylines and unpredictability. And that last item should extend to the betting market, where you can find bold plays and big potential payoffs for every team in the league. To find the boldest bet from FanDuel's sportsbook for each of...
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Says 'I’ve Always Felt Like I Was on a Different Level'
There's no doubting Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent, and the French basketball prodigy is prepared to take the NBA by storm in 2023. Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, feels he was built to succeed at the next level, striving for greatness from a young age, he told Tania Ganguli of the New York Times:
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Coming off Lakers Bench Is Not a 'Demotion,' Darvin Ham Says
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing Russell Westbrook off the bench in Friday's final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, but head coach Darvin Ham told reporters ahead of tipoff that the decision is not a "demotion." Ham, who categorized it as more of a "realignment," added that "the door...
Bleacher Report
Which NBA Teams Will Really Join the Victor Wembanyama Tankathon?
Victor Wembanyama may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003. If that's the case, shouldn't we expect a long list of teams to tank the 2022-23 season for a chance at the 18-year-old seven-footer?. The answer may not be the obvious "YES" you might expect, even after...
Bleacher Report
Shams: Lakers 'Have Some Worry' Dennis Schröder Suffered Long-term Finger Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers "have some worry" that guard Dennis Schröder's right finger injury "could be a long-term" issue, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:. Schröder did not travel with the Lakers to Sacramento for their Friday preseason game against the Kings. He will continue to be evaluated for the time being, per Charania.
Bleacher Report
B/R $15 Challenge: Build Your Superstar NBA Lineup
You've seen the $15 lineup challenge before. This time, it's all the about the superstars. B/R collectively ranked our Top 100 NBA players for the 2022-23 season, and we pulled the top 25 overall stars to build a player pool for our $15 challenge. $5 players are our Nos. 1-5...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Waived by Hornets Ahead of 2022-23 Regular Season
The Charlotte Hornets are set to waive wing LiAngelo Ball on Saturday with the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season just days away, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Ball, who is the older brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and younger brother of Chicago Bulls...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Takes Heat from NFL Fans for Game-Changing INT in Loss to Giants
Lamar Jackson is really going to want the final three minutes of Sunday's 24-20 loss against the New York Giants back. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback threw a wild interception and was strip-sacked on his team's final two drives, setting up the Giants for the go-ahead touchdown after the pick and the ability to run the clock out after the fumble.
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Projected Salary, Luxury Tax Bill for '23-24 After Poole, Wiggins Contracts
The Golden State Warriors could be looking at a major luxury tax bill in 2023-24. Jordan Poole agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension early on Saturday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, while Andrew Wiggins signed his own four-year, $109 million contract, per Wojnarowski. It could create a $483 million bill...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Likely to Be Waived by Pistons Before Regular Season
The Detroit Pistons are expected to waive veteran guard Kemba Walker by Monday's deadline to set their roster for the 2022-23 regular season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The impending move comes as little surprise after Charania reported on Sept. 25 that Walker would not participate...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Ben Simmons on Relationship with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'We Never Really Spoke'
Despite being teammates for five-plus seasons, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid never had much of a relationship off the court. Speaking to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Simmons said he and Embiid "never really spoke" during their time together with the Philadelphia 76ers:. "I don't think there was really a relationship there....
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Says Clippers, Suns, Nuggets Among West's Top Teams
After the Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up a 1-5 preseason on Friday night, LeBron James acknowledged his team has work to do to keep up with the best teams in the Western Conference. Speaking to reporters following a 133-86 loss to the Sacramento Kings, James rattled off a list of...
