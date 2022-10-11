EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first listen to Diego Boneta (Rock Of Ages) and Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance with Somebody) dueting on track Once In A Blue Moon from QCode podcast Cupid. The soundtrack for the romantic-comedy musical series will be released in a few hours and features seven original songs performed by Boneta, Ackie, co-star Rupert Friend (Homeland), and others. Produced by QCode’s Head of Music Deron Johnson, the soundtrack was written by Johnson, singer-songwriter Andrea Remanda, and Cupid writer and director Katy Cavanagh-Jupe. Cupid is described as “a modern love story inspired by Greek mythology. When Aphrodite’s love potion goes missing on Earth, Cupid...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO