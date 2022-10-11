ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

High School Sports Results Thursday October 13

(Jack Stang and Joe Torborg each scored 2 goals for the Crusaders. Cathedral will host Central Minnesota Christian Saturday at 1pm) (Apollo will host Rocori Tuesday) (Tech will play at Alexandria Tuesday) Section 8AAA. Bemidji 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 0. Moorhead 4, Elk River 0. Brainerd 3, Rogers 1. STMA 2,...
MELROSE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids #9

The High School football rankings have been released for this week. After loses for local teams, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Rocori and Milaca there have been some changes. Sauk Rapids-Rice is ranked #9 this week in Class 5A. The Storm are 5-1 and will host Moorhead Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley

REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley

This past weekend featured prime pumpkin patch conditions with sunny skies, warm temps and the fact that it was still early enough in the season for there to be a large selection of pumpkins!. We checked out Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for the first time. Stoney Brook is easily...
FOLEY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Willmar Parents Find Sometimes a Rainbow is just a Rainbow

Recently there was some controversy over an elementary school classroom in Willmar. Some parents were concerned that there was a "Pride" flag hanging in a classroom. The controversy started when concerns were brought to the school Superintendent (Jeff Holm) and to the school board. Parents of children in that class thought that the "Pride" flag was inappropriate for young children and the concern continued as they thought that the kids were being taught sex education.
WILLMAR, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

The Weekender: Tonic Sol Fa, Boo at the Zoo and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your weekend entertainment guide awaiting for you around central Minnesota. Enjoy some free live music at the Veranda Lounge, catch the Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, spend some time outdoors with the Fall Fling at Quarry Park and enjoy the musical talents of Tonic Sol-Fa in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

St. James Man Cited In Becker Rollover

BECKER (WJON News) - Both the driver and a passenger walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night in Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 10 in Becker at about 9:30. A Chevrolet Avalanche pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 10 had rolled. The driver, 37-year-old Denis...
BECKER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Any Other Minnesotans Hitting The “Fall Wall?” Here Are Some Tips.

Man, Tuesday sure was nice wasn't it? It got up to 80 degrees in Sartell, families were out and about walking around and playing outside. It was great. Now we are facing the bleak reality that fall is upon us. Temperatures will soon struggle to reach 40 degrees, then 30 degrees then... well, you get the idea. I don't know about you but I had a hard time just getting out of bed this morning!
MINNESOTA STATE
Bikes Stolen in Waite Park

Bikes Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a couple of stolen bikes. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says both bikes were outside of businesses. One of them was taken on the 100 block of Waite Avenue South. The bike owner indicated that they locked the bike up with a cable and after a half hour noticed it was missing. Mages says the owner didn't know the brand or serial number of the bike. She says the owner indicated there was a blue milk crate on the back of the bike.
WAITE PARK, MN
Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon

Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon

AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
AVON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Montana Man Faces Several Charges Following Chase in Stolen Semi

AVON (WJON News) - A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi. Just after noon Thursday authorities received a call about a stolen white semi pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on the back of it. The semi was reported stolen from a Fridley parking lot and the owner was following it through Stearns County.
AVON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

