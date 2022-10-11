Read full article on original website
Related
High School Sports Results Thursday October 13
(Jack Stang and Joe Torborg each scored 2 goals for the Crusaders. Cathedral will host Central Minnesota Christian Saturday at 1pm) (Apollo will host Rocori Tuesday) (Tech will play at Alexandria Tuesday) Section 8AAA. Bemidji 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 0. Moorhead 4, Elk River 0. Brainerd 3, Rogers 1. STMA 2,...
Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Soccer Looks to Make Deep Playoff Run
The Sartell-St. Stephen girls soccer team is unbeaten at 14-0-1 as they start the postseason today at home against Moorhead. The Sabres are seeded #1 in Section 8-3-A and will host the 8th seeded Moorhead Spuds at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Sabres head coach Roy Snyder and seniors Anna Lundeen,...
St. Cloud Area Prep Football Preview – Week 7
ELSEWHERE (ROCORI and SARTELL on BYE this week):. TECH (1-5) @ BEMIDJI (1-5) The Tigers had a bye last week after beating Apollo 35-0 in week five, while the Lumberjacks picked up their first win of the season by defeating Buffalo 20-19 last week. APOLLO (1-5) @ BECKER (5-1) The...
Highway 23 Project Between Foley and Milaca On Schedule
FOLEY -- It will be another month before Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca reopens. The 13 1/2 mile project is forcing drivers to detour around the work zone. Crews are repaving 12 1/2 miles of roadway from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River Bridge in Milaca.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapter Aesthetic Studio Opens New Waite Park Location
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A new spa business has officially opened in Waite Park. Chapter Aesthetic Studio held their grand opening Thursday at their new location in front of the Marketplace Mall. Chapter provides non-surgical, cosmetic treatments to help people feel empowered to love the way they look and...
MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello
MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD. The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy...
State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids #9
The High School football rankings have been released for this week. After loses for local teams, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Rocori and Milaca there have been some changes. Sauk Rapids-Rice is ranked #9 this week in Class 5A. The Storm are 5-1 and will host Moorhead Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action.
Responders Race to Evacuate Cows Before Barn Collapses
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a barn fire near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they got a call at about 7:00 p.m. Monday for a fire on East Lake Victoria Road Southeast. When deputies arrived they learned a dairy barn was on fire with cows...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sauk Rapids Fire Department Hosting Open House
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Fire Department is hosting its annual open house during Fire Prevention Week. Kids can get a free pumpkin, treats, and educational materials. The Fire Department will also demonstrate an extraction and all of the Fire Trucks will be on display. The event...
Sartell Fire Department Holding Annual Open House
SARTELL (WJON News) - This is Fire Prevention Week and you're invited to tour the Sartell Public Safety Facility. The Sartell Fire Department is holding their annual open house Thursday. You can learn about fire safety in your home, fire prevention techniques, tour the fire trucks and the Life Link...
REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley
This past weekend featured prime pumpkin patch conditions with sunny skies, warm temps and the fact that it was still early enough in the season for there to be a large selection of pumpkins!. We checked out Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for the first time. Stoney Brook is easily...
Willmar Parents Find Sometimes a Rainbow is just a Rainbow
Recently there was some controversy over an elementary school classroom in Willmar. Some parents were concerned that there was a "Pride" flag hanging in a classroom. The controversy started when concerns were brought to the school Superintendent (Jeff Holm) and to the school board. Parents of children in that class thought that the "Pride" flag was inappropriate for young children and the concern continued as they thought that the kids were being taught sex education.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
The Weekender: Tonic Sol Fa, Boo at the Zoo and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your weekend entertainment guide awaiting for you around central Minnesota. Enjoy some free live music at the Veranda Lounge, catch the Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, spend some time outdoors with the Fall Fling at Quarry Park and enjoy the musical talents of Tonic Sol-Fa in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
St. James Man Cited In Becker Rollover
BECKER (WJON News) - Both the driver and a passenger walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night in Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 10 in Becker at about 9:30. A Chevrolet Avalanche pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 10 had rolled. The driver, 37-year-old Denis...
Any Other Minnesotans Hitting The “Fall Wall?” Here Are Some Tips.
Man, Tuesday sure was nice wasn't it? It got up to 80 degrees in Sartell, families were out and about walking around and playing outside. It was great. Now we are facing the bleak reality that fall is upon us. Temperatures will soon struggle to reach 40 degrees, then 30 degrees then... well, you get the idea. I don't know about you but I had a hard time just getting out of bed this morning!
Overturned Semi Sends One Person to Hospital in Kandiyohi County
RAYMOND -- One person was hurt following a crash in Kandiyohi County Wednesday night. The incident happened after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of the Kandi-Chippewa Line Road and 75th Avenue Southwest in Edwards Township, near Raymond. Authorities say a semi hauling a trailer of sugar beats was heading east...
Bikes Stolen in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting a couple of stolen bikes. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says both bikes were outside of businesses. One of them was taken on the 100 block of Waite Avenue South. The bike owner indicated that they locked the bike up with a cable and after a half hour noticed it was missing. Mages says the owner didn't know the brand or serial number of the bike. She says the owner indicated there was a blue milk crate on the back of the bike.
Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon
AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
Montana Man Faces Several Charges Following Chase in Stolen Semi
AVON (WJON News) - A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi. Just after noon Thursday authorities received a call about a stolen white semi pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on the back of it. The semi was reported stolen from a Fridley parking lot and the owner was following it through Stearns County.
