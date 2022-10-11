ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 officers injured after inmate attack at Seneca County prison: NYSCOPBA

By Panagiotis Argitis
 5 days ago

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WROC) — Four officers were hospitalized with multiple injuries following an inmate attack at Five Points Correctional Facility in Seneca County.

According to New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the inmate was removed from his cell on October 5 after making repeated threats to harm himself. Initially, the inmate complied with officers by placing his hands on the cell wall during a frisk and pat-down procedure.

Once his handcuffs were undone, however, he suddenly came off the wall and struck one of the officers across the face. Officials say he then continued his attack on the officers inside the cell, punching them, scratching them and attempting to spit on them.

He was finally placed in handcuffs again after additional staff gained control of him. Leg restraints were also applied and he was escorted away again, according to police.

Four officers were injured during the attack. Medical officials treated them for lacerations to the cheek, forehead, abrasions to arms, back pain, shoulder pain and a bite to the forearm.

None of them have returned to duty at this time. Their condition is unknown.

The inmate is serving a one to four-year sentence after being convicted in Suffolk County in 2021 for attempted arson and attempted assault, according to prison officials.

Rene Butler
4d ago

He needs a long time out and some charges pressed against him so he can spend more time behind bars.

