I Stole This Deliciously Cute Minnesota Holiday Recipe From My Aunt [RECIPE]

MY ADULT KIDS ARE WAITING FOR THEIR HALLOWEEN COOKIES. Every year since I can remember, My Aunt Marlene has made these adorable pumpkin face sugar cookies for us kids, and now my kids expect the same. It's a month-long process, as I make the sugar cookies first, freeze them, and then decorate them at a later time. The problem? I end up making them all month long because they don't last two seconds. Add this to your holiday traditions if you enjoy baking.
Fall Activities to Explore In Minnesota

The weather has gotten cooler in Minnesota but that doesn't mean Minnesotans need to stay exclusively indoors in the fall. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights some fall activities for Minnesotans to enjoy. Corn mazes include the Stoney Brook Farm in Foley, which is vying...
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal

Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Any Other Minnesotans Hitting The “Fall Wall?” Here Are Some Tips.

Man, Tuesday sure was nice wasn't it? It got up to 80 degrees in Sartell, families were out and about walking around and playing outside. It was great. Now we are facing the bleak reality that fall is upon us. Temperatures will soon struggle to reach 40 degrees, then 30 degrees then... well, you get the idea. I don't know about you but I had a hard time just getting out of bed this morning!
22 Powerball Jackpot Winners in Minnesota Over 30 Years

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $420 million for Wednesday night's drawing. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the popular lottery game with the first-ever drawing held on April 22nd, 1992. Just 15 states participated in the game at the beginning, including Minnesota. Today 48 U.S. lotteries offer the game to residents.
Minnesota State Patrol On The Lookout For Distracted Drivers

It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
You Helped Pick Central Minnesota’s Soundtrack For National Farmers Day!

Today, although it's late, is still National Farmers Day. It's a day where we are asked to take some time and think about all the great things that producers and farmers across the US do for us. Think about it, the work of a few, many unknown to you or I, feeds millions and millions of people not just here in the USA, but across the world! Thank you farmers and producers for all that you grow and nurture for our future enjoyment.
