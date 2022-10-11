Read full article on original website
Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy
With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks. The...
I Stole This Deliciously Cute Minnesota Holiday Recipe From My Aunt [RECIPE]
MY ADULT KIDS ARE WAITING FOR THEIR HALLOWEEN COOKIES. Every year since I can remember, My Aunt Marlene has made these adorable pumpkin face sugar cookies for us kids, and now my kids expect the same. It's a month-long process, as I make the sugar cookies first, freeze them, and then decorate them at a later time. The problem? I end up making them all month long because they don't last two seconds. Add this to your holiday traditions if you enjoy baking.
Central Minnesota’s Guide To Finding Affordable Candy For Trick Or Treating
If the cost of Halloween Candy this year is keeping you from turning on your yard light for Treat-or-Treaters this year, maybe this list will help you keep the lights on. I was shopping at Walmart a few days ago, and as I was walking down the aisle, a man came up to me and said, "Do you remember when Candy costs 5o cents?" I Do remember those days.
Fall Activities to Explore In Minnesota
The weather has gotten cooler in Minnesota but that doesn't mean Minnesotans need to stay exclusively indoors in the fall. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights some fall activities for Minnesotans to enjoy. Corn mazes include the Stoney Brook Farm in Foley, which is vying...
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
Utah Woman Gets Rag-Dolled By Bison At It In Yellowstone National Park
It’s not like I want to see anyone get hurt, but can these folks please start helping themselves?. If you stay out of harms way, nothing can harm you… it’s that simple. So in other words, start away from this 1,000-plus pound, pissed off bison, which will certainly harm you if you get close enough.
Idaho Driver Stumbles Upon Two Wolves Attacking A Moose In Broad Daylight
This isn’t something you see every day. Moose are one of my favorite animals. They are just so large, cool and if you’ve ever had the opportunity to try moose meat, it’s very tasty. Meanwhile wolves are an outstanding predator who seem to have similar tastes to...
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
43 States Are “More Sinful” Than Minnesota, Really?
Okay, I'm not a big proponent of sin but I have to admit it can sure spice up life a bit. I guess, it just depends on how you look at it. On the bright side, a little sin keeps the churches in business. So there's that. WalletHub is at...
Any Other Minnesotans Hitting The “Fall Wall?” Here Are Some Tips.
Man, Tuesday sure was nice wasn't it? It got up to 80 degrees in Sartell, families were out and about walking around and playing outside. It was great. Now we are facing the bleak reality that fall is upon us. Temperatures will soon struggle to reach 40 degrees, then 30 degrees then... well, you get the idea. I don't know about you but I had a hard time just getting out of bed this morning!
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
22 Powerball Jackpot Winners in Minnesota Over 30 Years
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $420 million for Wednesday night's drawing. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the popular lottery game with the first-ever drawing held on April 22nd, 1992. Just 15 states participated in the game at the beginning, including Minnesota. Today 48 U.S. lotteries offer the game to residents.
Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster
UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
Minnesota State Patrol On The Lookout For Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
Beloved Minnesota Resort in Lakes Country Goes up in Flames a Second Time
My heart sunk when I received the message from Mama Zee saying,. Was going to tell you that Maplelag's main lodge burned today...you could see the smoke from Lake Park, Minnesota. To give you an idea of why that's significant, MapleLag Resort is near Callaway, Minnesota and Lake Park is...
This “Good Enough” Parking in St. Cloud is Inconsiderate
When you pull into a busy parking lot and it's hard to find a space and you see someone who has parked like a jerk, it's super annoying. I'm talking about someone who just ignores the parking space lines, parks over the line, crooked and then creates a chain reaction of other people having to park over further because of the first person's bad park job.
You Helped Pick Central Minnesota’s Soundtrack For National Farmers Day!
Today, although it's late, is still National Farmers Day. It's a day where we are asked to take some time and think about all the great things that producers and farmers across the US do for us. Think about it, the work of a few, many unknown to you or I, feeds millions and millions of people not just here in the USA, but across the world! Thank you farmers and producers for all that you grow and nurture for our future enjoyment.
Where I Would Take Someone I Hate in St. Cloud
There is a new trend on TikTok where users share where they would take someone they hate for a day out around their hometowns. I want in on this trend. Here is where I would take someone I hate around the St. Cloud area for a day. First of all,...
My First Time Hunting as a Kid My Dad’s Pants Caught on Fire [Storytime]
This coming weekend is the youth hunt in Minnesota. It is happening statewide from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, and participant numbers are not limited and there is no special permit so parents just need to purchase a regular deer hunting license for the youth who want to participate.
