3d ago
Back in the 1970' 1980's we got snow an freezing rain before Holloween, but the DISINFORMATION NEWS CNN MSNBC CBS NBC ABC will tell us were lying even though we have lived here over 50 years an we know what it did back then not them
Gerald Watts
3d ago
well I can remember getting snow in October and it would stay till late March I was raised up around Stockton Missouri I now live in Anderson Mo and we don't get snow like that anymore
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
houstonherald.com
Significant fire danger Thursday in southern Missouri, including Texas County
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. There is a significant fire danger Thursday in the Ozarks and an area that includes south-central Missouri and Texas County. The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect from noon until...
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
5newsonline.com
First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Iconic Missouri Route 66 motel going up for sale
Owner and proprietor of the Wagon Wheel Motel in Cuba, Missouri, Connie Echols, has announced that she will be selling the historic motel and plans to retire, according to the Route 66 Association of Missouri.
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department of […]
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
What Would We Find If We Drained the Missouri River?
I recently posed the question, if you drained the Missouri River what would you find? Here's what you told me you think is in the riverbed. Kelly mentioned she thought it was weird that a lot of people gravitated toward dead bodies. She's right, it's a little weird but not unexpected. From Big Pussy's demise in "The Sopranos" to the occasional floater in the Hudson River on "Law and Order" dumping of dead bodies in a river is a standard TV and movie trope.
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are highly-praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?
Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
KYTV
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
Here is why Jury Duty in the state of Missouri is the Worst
Jury Duty is never fun, but at least you get paid to do it right? Well, in the Show-Me State of Missouri the "getting paid" thing is what makes jury duty extra frustrating. We were shocked to see how little the state of Missouri pays people for Jury Duty. I...
Let’s get ready to shovel—the approaching 2022-23 snow season
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
mymoinfo.com
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
