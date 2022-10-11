ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good News For Modern Warfare 2 Players On Console | GameSpot News

Activision has clarified the SMS requirement for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, confirming that a phone number is required for PC players but not on console. This confirmation comes not long after another Activision Blizzard game, Overwatch 2, made headlines for its own controversial SMS policy. In a blog...
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
Overwatch 2 - Tracer Hero Guide

Tracer in Overwatch 2 remains one of the most versatile DPS characters and a change from your usual strikers. While Tracer can still wrack up the damage counters, her biggest utility is in flanking, confusing, and distracting the enemy. Just make sure to watch her back. Tracer won’t last long in a direct fight.Here's all you need to know if you're planning on making this front-and-center hero your main.
The Best FPS Games On PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PlayStation Plus underwent a major revision in 2022, changing from simply offering free games and online multiplayer access into a service with a back catalog of games in its more expensive tiers. For PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers, you can play a whole bunch of games from the PS4, while Premium subscribers also gain access to an even bigger catalog with many PS3 games as well as some classics from even older PlayStation consoles. Lots of these games are first-person shooters, but which are worth your time?
PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Are Available Now

The PlayStation Plus free games lineup for October 2022 is live now, and it includes some heavy hitters. Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot are all free this month, so make sure you snag them in time. It's quite an eclectic mix and one of the better months we've had in a while.
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, New Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know

Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 will likely be the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, meaning--if tradition holds--developer Respawn will be adding a new battle royale map in the upcoming season alongside a new playable legend, battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot

Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
Meet The Modders Building The Super Mario 64 You Saw In The Ads

For players of a certain age, the Nintendo 64 is a sacred monument to nostalgia. However, the system's low-poly aesthetics and obvious technical limitations can make revisiting beloved games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Banjo-Kazooie a shock. This inspired one group of modders from trying to create an improved version of Super Mario 64 that isn't based on modern standards of graphical fidelity. Instead, they're recreating the colorful, ultra-saturated art renders from the game's promotional materials.
An Alan Wake 2 Teaser Image Might Be Hiding In A New Remedy Video

Remedy may have released a brief glimpse of Alan Wake 2, as an in-development image in a presentation about their development tools. Earlier today, Remedy shared a presentation about Universal Scene Description and its implementation into its development process and the studio's proprietary engine, Northlight. At about four minutes into the video, the presenter shows off a picture of the Northlight engine editor. The image is bare and partially made up of the editing tools. At its center, though, is an image of a figure holding a gun in a large lobby area with a central staircase and a multitude of arches. The image is untextured, so there are almost no colors except various shades of gray and some orange outlines on the central character.
New Elden Ring Maps Teased In Latest Update? | GameSpot News

Elden Ring was the loudest game in early 2022, but in the past couple of months From Software have been fairly quiet. However now the game has a new patch available that rebalances PvP, lays the groundwork for a wider PvP reshuffle and has added hidden references to new maps. If the back to back use of ‘player vs player’ didn’t give it away, Patch 1.07 is almost exclusively multiplayer-focused. The biggest change is the addition of separate damage scaling for PvP battles, a change that the game's community has lobbied for since its release. As for the tease of new locations, prolific Souls hacker Lance McDonald claims this patch also adds references to maps that aren't in the game yet on a raw code level. It also adds some code that appears to be related to ray-tracing options that don't exist yet in the options menu, either.
Warhammer 40k Darktide Closed Beta Is This Weekend And You Can Still Sign Up

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide opened a beta today, which will run through the weekend and end on October 16. The three-day beta is technically closed, however anyone can sign up via Steam for a chance to get access. Developer Fatshark will let in more players over the weekend, so it's worth signing up if you are interested. Relevant streamers have also been given access to the beta and may give away keys as part of their livestreams.
DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Launch Trailer

Experience this multi-player survival game alongside others as you choose the side of the Raiders or Survivors. With so many custom options as either role, you’ll discover endless possibilities!
God of War Ragnarök: The Mythology Behind Loki

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Ragnarök is soon upon us, specifically God of War Ragnarök, so we’re taking a look at the central figures of the game and looking at their actual story in Norse myth, how it is similar or different to what we’ve already seen in God of War, and what it might mean for Kratos’s ultimate fate. And today, we’re starting with a crowd favorite; Loki.
Modern Warfare 2 - Why I'm Cautiously Optimistic

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is coming real soon and I’ve been waiting for this game ever since the post credits cutscene of 2019’s Modern Warfare. So here’s what I’m looking forward to, and what I’m not looking forward to in both the campaign & multiplayer.
Nintendo Switch eShop Launches Massive Try Before You Buy Sale

The Nintendo Switch eShop recently kicked off a massive "Try Before You Buy" sale, and it includes substantial savings on all sorts of games. True to its name, the sale focuses on games that offer free demos on Switch, with up to 80% savings on some titles. The biggest savings...
Two Years After $192M Acquisition, Take-Two Shuts Down Two Dots Studio Playdots

Take-Two is shutting down Playdots, the studio behind the smash mobile hit Two Dots. According to Bloomberg, this will result in the loss of 65 jobs, though staffers at the studio can apply for other jobs within Take-Two's other mobile gaming giant, Zynga. Take-Two purchased Zynga in May 2022 for $11 billion, in one of the biggest gaming deals ever.
