22 Local Nonprofits Benefit From United Way
United Way of Central Oregon (UWCO) announced $225,000 in Community Impact investments to twenty-two nonprofits serving Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties, and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Each year, UWCO makes investments in a network of non-profit partners working to advance a set of shared priorities. This year, UWCO identified positive mental health and well-being, culturally specific services, and housing stability as the 2022 Community Impact priorities in response to current community needs.
Deschutes County Hosts 2040 Project Open Houses
Deschutes County’s population has grown over 25% since 2010. Join County planning staff and your neighbors for a series of events to learn about the future growth and development in rural Deschutes County (land outside of city limits). Community – Wide Open Houses. The project team is holding...
Redmond Rotary Community Fields Opens
The Redmond School District is inviting the community to the Grand Opening of the Redmond Rotary Community Fields at the David M. Jaqua Sports Complex. There will be a cornhole tournament and a short ceremony of appreciation followed by Redmond Youth Football games. WHERE: Redmond Rotary Community Fields at the...
Leistad Named Educator Of The Year
During a surprise school wide assembly Friday, Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook named Maria Leistad, second grade teacher at Three Rivers School, the Educator of the Year for Bend-La Pine Schools. Leistad is entering her ninth year as a teacher at the school and is known for her kindness, creativity and bringing nature into the classroom.
Bear Creek Elementary Principal Honored
During a surprise announcement Thursday, Superintendent Steven Cook named Bear Creek Elementary School Principal Lisa Birk the Distinguished Administrator of the Year for Bend-La Pine Schools. Birk has worked for the district for approximately 15 years, including times as an assistant principal at Bear Creek and Pacific Crest Middle School and as principal at both of those schools.
SUV Crashes Into Bend Fire Station
A driver lost control of his SUV on Wednesday night and crashed into the front of a Bend Fire & Rescue fire station. Firefighters were awakened by a loud crash which shook the two-story Station 302 at 64725 Cook Avenue in Tumalo at approximately 11:30 p.m. There were 3 firefighters on-duty and in the fire station at the time of the accident. Crews quickly discovered the accident and immediately began rendering aid to the male driver and female passenger of the Ford Explorer. Both the driver and passenger denied injury and refused any further medical treatment or ambulance transportation. There were no injuries to any of the on-duty firefighters.
Madras Police Chief Resigns
Tanner Stanfill, Police Chief for Madras Police Department submitted his resignation October 14, 2022, after going on medical leave in July of this year. Chief Stanfill began his law enforcement career as a Reserve Officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in 1998. In 1999, he became a Reserve Officer with Madras Police Department and within a year he was hired as a patrol officer under Chief Daniel Kneale. He moved up to the rank of Detective in 2004 under Chief Tom Adams and continued moving up in the ranks becoming Assistant Chief in 2011. Upon Chief Adams’ retirement in 2015, he was promoted to Police Chief.
