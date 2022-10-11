A driver lost control of his SUV on Wednesday night and crashed into the front of a Bend Fire & Rescue fire station. Firefighters were awakened by a loud crash which shook the two-story Station 302 at 64725 Cook Avenue in Tumalo at approximately 11:30 p.m. There were 3 firefighters on-duty and in the fire station at the time of the accident. Crews quickly discovered the accident and immediately began rendering aid to the male driver and female passenger of the Ford Explorer. Both the driver and passenger denied injury and refused any further medical treatment or ambulance transportation. There were no injuries to any of the on-duty firefighters.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO