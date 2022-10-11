Read full article on original website
Brittany Gordon
4d ago
new york state's government has pretty much always been corrupt. I don't think there's a way to stop it no matter who's in office.
MPRJ
5d ago
First, you must get the criminals out of office, then you can get them off the streets.
nystateofpolitics.com
Sheriffs question New York's concealed carry law
Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith says he’s never handled a gun-related crime with a legal firearm owner. For him, the state’s new concealed carry law raises too many questions. "I just think they’ve gone too far," he said. "They go too far, they go to the extreme and...
cnyhomepage.com
Judge rules New York State concealed carry gun laws will remain in effect amid appeal
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State’s new concealed carry gun law will remain in effect, as state leaders appeal a federal ruling which restricted some aspects of the law. The Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) was introduced on September 1. It strengthens requirements for permits, expands the...
WPMI
New York state's new gun law causes controversy
WASHINGTON (TND) — Opponents of New York’s new gun control laws are continuing to fight back, saying it's violating their rights. Some local sheriffs are speaking out against the legislation. Those upstate New York sheriffs say the new law is “unworkable” — that it bans firearms “basically everywhere”...
Have You Received Your $270 Stimulus Check From New York State Yet?
Certain New Yorkers should begin to receive their $270 stimulus tax relief checks in their mailboxes or accounts this month. New York State is sending out millions of dollars in tax relief to low-income residents in October 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement on September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to millions of dollars in tax relief to help ease the financial burden that inflation has been causing.
newyorkupstate.com
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James asks to keep gun law intact pending appeal
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday she has filed a motion to keep New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act law in place until an appeal can be heard.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
WCAX
NY Gov. Hochul makes statement on Sukkot
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday wished Jewish New Yorkers a happy Sukkot. In a statement, Hochul, D-New York, said, in part: “In backyards and on terraces across New York, Jewish New Yorkers are gathering with family and friends inside a Sukkah to share a festive meal in honor of the first night of Sukkot. After the solemnity of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the harvest festival of Sukkot is a time to joyously celebrate the bounties we have received and can share with others.”
wskg.org
PA counties prepare for a marathon mail-in ballot count to earn their share of new state money
WSKG – Election boards in almost all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are gearing up for a monumental task. Sixty-four of them applied for and received a share of $45 million in new state grant money. The cash pool is designed to cover nine different types of election costs counties have had to bear by themselves for decades. Think staff salaries, ballot printing, and postage.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
Massive Lottery Jackpots In New York State
If you have big dreams but are a little low on cash these days, would nearly $1 billion help? The possibilities are endless for someone who picks the correct numbers in the next two large jackpot drawings in New York State. Someone has to win, right? Why not you? Whether...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh
Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
WHEC TV-10
Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
NY’s first supply of legally grown marijuana is being harvested in the Hudson Valley
Edward Kirkham is the chief operating officer of HPI Canna Inc., one of more than 200 hemp farmers in New York licensed to grow the state’s first crop of adult-use cannabis.
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State
We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
Heavy Rain, Tornadoes, Flooding Possible In Areas Of New York State Tomorrow
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for quite a few parts of New York State for tomorrow. The warning covers Central, Western, and North Central New York. Rain, flooding and tornadoes could be possible from Thursday, October 12, 2022, through Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The National...
