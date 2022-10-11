Read full article on original website
Why Sweetest Day is Basically a Midwest Bonus Valentine’s Day: 5 Facts
If you lived on the east coast it would be just another day but for those of us in Michigan, Sweetest Day is a holiday. Technically. This year Saturday, October 15th is Sweetest Day. Now, some will complain it's just another Hallmark holiday, but actually, Hallmark had nothing to do with it. It's candy makers that can stake claim to creating the obscure holiday all in the name of trying to make a difference.
Jim Belushi’s ‘Blues Brothers’ Line of Cannabis Officially Coming To Michigan
Jim Belushi is on a "Mission from God" - to bring his Blues Brothers strain of weed products to Michigan. That holy excursion will soon be a reality, as this Friday, he will officially launch it in Utica. John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd officially launched the Blues Brothers brand in...
Six Halloween Karens You May Encounter in Michigan This Season
Beware of the Halloween Karen. No matter what the occasion or what you are celebrating, there will always be at least one person out there that will try to ruin your fun. When it comes to Halloween, most would think that people around them would be having a good time, but that is not always the case.
Most Popular Michigan Baby Names by Year From 1980-2021
Check out the top male and female baby names from 1980-2021 in Michigan. Deciding on a name for a baby can be a tough choice for parents. Typically, parents want that name to either be a unique name or a name that somehow honors the family. In Michigan, unique names are not a strong point.
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
Is Michigan Getting Ready to Oust the Robin as the State Bird?
For nearly a century, the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird but that could soon change thanks to a group of Michigan legislators in Lansing. Although the Robin has been the official state bird of the Mitten State since 1931, legislators think it's time to honor the Kirtland's warbler, a bird that is found almost exclusively in Michigan. The Kirtland's warbler has recovered from almost certain extinction since being placed on the US Fish & Wildlife Service's Endangered Species list in 1967.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?
You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of This Michigan Soda?
I may break a few hearts with this one. Even as a little kid, I was never a big fan of soda (or pop as Michiganders say). I was definitely not one of the kids that had to try extremely weird flavors. With Michigan soda brands like Faygo, Vernors, etc.,...
Can You Buy Alcohol on Sunday Before Noon in Michigan?
What are the rules for buying alcohol on Sundays in Michigan? It may seem like an odd question especially if you didn't realize there were rules/laws in place that surround this topic in the first place. There was a time in Michigan when you'd run to the store on a...
This Street Might Have the Best Trick or Treating in Michigan
Finding the best places to go trick or treating is key for the Halloween season. When it comes to Halloween, kids around the country have hopes of bringing home bags and bags full of their favorite candy. In order to do that, you have to find the best places to visit to maximize your candy collection.
14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang
A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
MI Man Guilty Of Pleasuring Himself With Elmo In Oxford Twp
This story may ring a bell for some of you. A Michigan home inspector was caught on camera pleasuring himself with an Elmo toy in March of 2021. Fast forward to March of 2022 and the verdict is in on this cringe-worthy case. According to Click On Detroit, Kevin Wayne...
What the Sam Hill? Did This Censorship Phrase Really Originate in Michigan?
You've most likely heard someone utter the words "What in the Sam Hill?" as a substitute for cuss words. But did the expression really originate in Michigan?. Although there's no definitive proof that the euphemism was born here in the Mitten State, there's a pretty good argument to support that theory.
The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923
I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product
Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
Woman Goes Viral For Talking About The Hauntings of Michigan’s Hell’s Bridge
True crime has become a huge part of the media. From podcasts to television series to Netflix specials, true crime stories have intrigued many people, including myself. Some people are wondering about the true crime stories and legends that have happened right here in the Mitten State. One of the...
What Age Does a Kid Need to Be to Legally Be Left Home Alone in Michigan?
If you have to run to the store or there is an emergency, at what age is it legal in the state of Michigan to leave your child at home alone by themselves?. Being a parent in general can be a tough job at times and even more so being a single parent, especially in times of emergency.
Michigan Coney Islands: What’s the Difference in the Styles?
Is it true that if you like hot dogs, you love Coneys?. When I order a Coney – or even a chili dog – I ask for a whole cup full of chopped onions on the side...I never get enough no matter where I go. A recent discussion...
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
