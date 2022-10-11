Will Levis suffered a left shoulder injury as he was hit and landed on that shoulder with 13:48 remaining in the third quarter of a 3-3 game with Mississippi State. Levis, who missed last week’s game because he was in a walking boot, gave way to Kaiya Sheron, who started last week’s loss to South Carolina. Levis ran to the Kentucky locker room following the injury, as he favored the shoulder and was checked out by medical personnel. He took a shot throwing a 33-yard completion to Barion Brown, and then took a minute, got up and then kneeled again before medical personnel tended to him.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO