saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky OL gives Oscar-worthy performance to draw penalty against Mississippi State
Tashawn Manning gave an Oscar-worthy performance late in Kentucky’s win over Mississippi State as the offensive lineman collapsed like a bag of potatoes to draw a penalty as the Cats closed out the win. Manning’s collapse drew sarcastic commentary from Jordan Rodgers on the SEC Network: “Young children at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach laments Mississippi State didn't handle success well: 'We got fat, dumb and happy'
Mike Leach didn’t like how his team prepared this week, and played Saturday in a loss to Kentucky. The Bulldogs gave up 478 yards to Kentucky in a 27-17 loss in Lexington. The Bulldogs were just 3-for-11 on third down, and had 13 penalties for 109 yards. Chris Rodriguez churned out 196 yards for Kentucky and 2 second-half touchdowns as Mississippi State saw its momentum of the last couple of weeks come to a screeching halt.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Levis leaves Kentucky's game against Mississippi State game following crushing hit
Will Levis suffered a left shoulder injury as he was hit and landed on that shoulder with 13:48 remaining in the third quarter of a 3-3 game with Mississippi State. Levis, who missed last week’s game because he was in a walking boot, gave way to Kaiya Sheron, who started last week’s loss to South Carolina. Levis ran to the Kentucky locker room following the injury, as he favored the shoulder and was checked out by medical personnel. He took a shot throwing a 33-yard completion to Barion Brown, and then took a minute, got up and then kneeled again before medical personnel tended to him.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops reveals who got the game ball after Kentucky's win over Mississippi State
Kentucky snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 27-17 win over Mississippi State at Kroger Field. The Wildcats scored 24 second-half points to secure the win. With starting quarterback Will Levis still a laboring from his foot injury, the game was put in the hands of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and an offensive line that has taken some criticism this season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Mississippi High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed | Tonight’s Game cancelled
Travis Jones was a very solid football player for Lake High School in Mississippi. He had a bright future and was a starting defensive player who has racked up 20 tackles on the year. The former Farm Bureau Insurance Player of the Week was shot and killed in a drive-by...
wtva.com
Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
wcbi.com
Marty Stuart shares vision for making Philadelphia a country music home
PHILADELPHIA, Miss, (WCBI)- Grammy award-winning country and bluegrass singer-songwriter Marty Stuart’s “Congress of Country Music” is one step closer to opening in Philadelphia. Inside the historic Ellis Theater in downtown Philadelphia, you’ll find Marty Stuart himself helping complete the finishing touches on a major renovation project.
Commercial Dispatch
J5’s Jabari Edwards seeks dismissal of asset forfeitures
Jabari Edwards is asking a federal judge to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against his businesses arising from his June arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in...
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
wcbi.com
18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
WDAM-TV
Business venture expected to bring 60 new jobs
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two companies with ties to the lumber industry are spending $8.14 million to set up operations in Mississippi. The New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components announced they will create a joint venture and take over the Richardson Molding facility in Philadelphia. The...
wcbi.com
Tupelo teen hits the runway during “Fashion Week” in New York
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi teen recently returned from a trip and experience of a lifetime. We caught up with the Tupelo High School student who walked on the runway during Fashion Week in New York City. Sixteen-year-old Hailee Spradling has a full schedule. The Tupelo High...
kicks96news.com
More DUI Arrests in Neshoba
KINNARD LEE KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 32, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,420. DANIEL MCMILLIAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. CYLAS C MINGO, 20, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BYRON DURAN MORRIS, 36, of Philadelphia,...
wtva.com
Baby at hospital after found abandoned in Macon
A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon. A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon.
wcbi.com
Tupelo man arrested for breaking into, vandalizing commercial building
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of being inside a closed business and damaging the building. 27-year-old Zachary Ballard is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers got a report of someone inside Hometown Healthcare on South Gloster while the business was closed. The inside...
wcbi.com
Brooksville woman faces charges for cyberstalking
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The case against a Brooksville woman moves forward after she’s indicted. Ashley McCoy is facing a cyberstalking charge. A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned that indictment. Prosecutors say the alleged crime happened between March and June of this year. A trial date...
wcbi.com
Tupelo church celebrates milestone
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church less than ten years old recently celebrated a milestone. Seven years ago, a handful of people from Cornerstone Church in Southaven planted a church with the same name in Tupelo. The membership quickly grew over the years, and recently, the church on...
Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop leads to felony possession of drugs charge
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Mississippi man for felony possession of drugs. On Oct. 12, at approximately 12:15 am, Tupelo Officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of North Gloster Street and Lakeshire Drive. Probable cause was developed during the traffic stop to charge...
wcbi.com
Aberdeen mayor files charges against local officials
ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Drama continues to unfold at Aberdeen City Hall. The mayor has filed charges against one sitting alderman and one former alderman. This latest uproar surrounds a court ruling over the Ward one set. From the boardroom to the courtroom is where some of the Aberdeen Board of...
kicks96news.com
Person Shot Today in Leake County
9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
