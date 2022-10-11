Tanner Stanfill, Police Chief for Madras Police Department submitted his resignation October 14, 2022, after going on medical leave in July of this year. Chief Stanfill began his law enforcement career as a Reserve Officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in 1998. In 1999, he became a Reserve Officer with Madras Police Department and within a year he was hired as a patrol officer under Chief Daniel Kneale. He moved up to the rank of Detective in 2004 under Chief Tom Adams and continued moving up in the ranks becoming Assistant Chief in 2011. Upon Chief Adams’ retirement in 2015, he was promoted to Police Chief.

MADRAS, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO