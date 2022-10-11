Read full article on original website
Leistad Named Educator Of The Year
During a surprise school wide assembly Friday, Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook named Maria Leistad, second grade teacher at Three Rivers School, the Educator of the Year for Bend-La Pine Schools. Leistad is entering her ninth year as a teacher at the school and is known for her kindness, creativity and bringing nature into the classroom.
Deschutes County Ballot Measures Discussed
This election there are 10 ballot measures on our Deschutes County ballots. Four are for Oregon state measures and two are county-wide. The others include one each for Sisters City, Redmond Parks, the City of La Pine, and Bend-La Pine Schools. The League of Women Voters of Deschutes County will be offering a virtual, nonpartisan presentation on the 10 measures on October 25 at 7pm. Please join us at the link below:
Madras Police Chief Resigns
Tanner Stanfill, Police Chief for Madras Police Department submitted his resignation October 14, 2022, after going on medical leave in July of this year. Chief Stanfill began his law enforcement career as a Reserve Officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in 1998. In 1999, he became a Reserve Officer with Madras Police Department and within a year he was hired as a patrol officer under Chief Daniel Kneale. He moved up to the rank of Detective in 2004 under Chief Tom Adams and continued moving up in the ranks becoming Assistant Chief in 2011. Upon Chief Adams’ retirement in 2015, he was promoted to Police Chief.
