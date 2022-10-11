Read full article on original website
Related
This $16 'Encanto' LEGO Set Is Perfect For Your Disney-Obsessed Adventure Seeker
LEGOs have really upped their game from when we were kids. Back then, we had to really get creative when it came to creating our own LEGO-based wonderland. Nowadays, there are LEGO plants for our offices, movie-based sets for the kiddos, and virtually everything in between. Speaking of movie-themed kits, have you seen the most recent Disney collabs the toy brand has done? From Frozen to Star Wars, there’s a set for every kind of Disney-loving kid out there. But the one we’re really loving is one based on Disney’s newest hit movie Encanto. The 2021 fantasy film follows the Madrigals...
In Ag. & Eco: Monarch migration, massive pumpkin, giant fish catch & U.S. gourd obsession
Howdy, y'all! I'm Brandi D. Addison, the regional agriculture and natural resources reporter for the USA TODAY network in West Texas, covering all things from the earth to the sky — and this is your weekly agriculture and eco news round-up. Launched in September 2022, "In Ag. & Eco" brings a small collection of informative, unique, and...
Comments / 0