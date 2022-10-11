Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle and Deputy Charlie Johnson were called out to investigate a theft complaint at a business off Greenmount Bond Road. During the course of the investigation deputies arrested 29-year-old Michael McWhorter of Annville. McWhorter was charged with theft by unlawful taking. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO