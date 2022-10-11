Read full article on original website
Laurel County Police Arrest Annville Man On Theft Charges
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle and Deputy Charlie Johnson were called out to investigate a theft complaint at a business off Greenmount Bond Road. During the course of the investigation deputies arrested 29-year-old Michael McWhorter of Annville. McWhorter was charged with theft by unlawful taking. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
