Video Games

Gamespot

Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Is Spoiling His Own Movie

Dwayne Johnson has been telling us for months about how the "hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," ahead of his upcoming movie Black Adam. But it turns out that he's also changing the hierarchy of spoilers. Instead of some rando on Twitter, Johnson himself is the one dropping spoilers for the movie. Spoilers follow for the post-credits scene of Black Adam.
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - Tracer Hero Guide

Tracer in Overwatch 2 remains one of the most versatile DPS characters and a change from your usual strikers. While Tracer can still wrack up the damage counters, her biggest utility is in flanking, confusing, and distracting the enemy. Just make sure to watch her back. Tracer won’t last long in a direct fight.Here's all you need to know if you're planning on making this front-and-center hero your main.
Gamespot

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Bellibolt Is A V-Tuber's Best Friend

After a strange trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced Iono--a v-tuber themed Electric-type Gym Leader--a follow-up video has introduced the partner Pokemon she asked the world to guess: Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokemon that is unique to the Paldean region. Bellibolt is a bulbous, green Pokemon that is shown generating...
Gamespot

She-Hulk's Season Finale Has A Pretty Cool Cameo That You Missed

Now that She-Hulk's first and potentially only season has come to a close on Disney+, we've seen just how massively the series wanted to break the fourth wall. While there were moments of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaking the fourth wall in each episode, it all paled in comparison to the season finale.
Gamespot

Mario Movie's Keegan-Michael Key Says Toad Will Sing, Describes His Voice

New details have come to light about the Mario movie, as actor Keegan-Michael Key--who voices Toad--has announced that his character will sing in the animated film. He confirmed this after Jack Black, who plays Bowser, announced that his character will sing, too, which has prompted some to wonder just how much of a musical the film will be. That remains to be seen.
Gamespot

Terrifier 2 Director Talks About Making People Throw Up And Faint

Slasher sequel Terrifier 2 just hit theaters last weekend, and writer-director Damien Leone has some thoughts about the widespread reports of audience members fainting, vomiting, and storming out of the theater--not always in that order. Leone shared his wide-ranging reactions to the visceral responses the movie has inspired in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Gamespot

Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, New Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know

Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 will likely be the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, meaning--if tradition holds--developer Respawn will be adding a new battle royale map in the upcoming season alongside a new playable legend, battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
Gamespot

New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
Gamespot

God of War Ragnarök: The Mythology Behind Loki

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Ragnarök is soon upon us, specifically God of War Ragnarök, so we’re taking a look at the central figures of the game and looking at their actual story in Norse myth, how it is similar or different to what we’ve already seen in God of War, and what it might mean for Kratos’s ultimate fate. And today, we’re starting with a crowd favorite; Loki.
Gamespot

Modern Warfare 2 - Why I'm Cautiously Optimistic

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is coming real soon and I’ve been waiting for this game ever since the post credits cutscene of 2019’s Modern Warfare. So here’s what I’m looking forward to, and what I’m not looking forward to in both the campaign & multiplayer.
Gamespot

Meet The Modders Building The Super Mario 64 You Saw In The Ads

For players of a certain age, the Nintendo 64 is a sacred monument to nostalgia. However, the system's low-poly aesthetics and obvious technical limitations can make revisiting beloved games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Banjo-Kazooie a shock. This inspired one group of modders from trying to create an improved version of Super Mario 64 that isn't based on modern standards of graphical fidelity. Instead, they're recreating the colorful, ultra-saturated art renders from the game's promotional materials.
Gamespot

She-Hulk Director On Who Came Up With The Show's Daredevil Costume

When Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) finally appeared in She-Hulk this season, he had a surprising new look not seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While on-screen we've primarily seen Daredevil in his iconic red leathers and, in some cases, a homemade black suit, he appeared on She-Hulk in a red and gold version of his costume, which nods back to the character's comic book origins from his first appearance in 1964.
Gamespot

There's A Lot To Love About Stray Gods, A Greek Myth-Inspired Adventure Where You Influence Every Song

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical sounds fantastic. And I'm not saying that in the metaphorical sense of "Oh, this seems like it will be really cool." No, as a musical adventure game with RPG elements, it literally sounds fantastic--the music for this game is incredible. After sitting down for two hour-long previews with narrative director David Gaider, managing director Liam Esler, and art director Benjamin Ee to discuss how this Greek mythology-inspired adventure game came to be, I'm blown away at what the team has already achieved and what they envision for the final product.
