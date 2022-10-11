Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Is Spoiling His Own Movie
Dwayne Johnson has been telling us for months about how the "hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," ahead of his upcoming movie Black Adam. But it turns out that he's also changing the hierarchy of spoilers. Instead of some rando on Twitter, Johnson himself is the one dropping spoilers for the movie. Spoilers follow for the post-credits scene of Black Adam.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Tracer Hero Guide
Tracer in Overwatch 2 remains one of the most versatile DPS characters and a change from your usual strikers. While Tracer can still wrack up the damage counters, her biggest utility is in flanking, confusing, and distracting the enemy. Just make sure to watch her back. Tracer won’t last long in a direct fight.Here's all you need to know if you're planning on making this front-and-center hero your main.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Bellibolt Is A V-Tuber's Best Friend
After a strange trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced Iono--a v-tuber themed Electric-type Gym Leader--a follow-up video has introduced the partner Pokemon she asked the world to guess: Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokemon that is unique to the Paldean region. Bellibolt is a bulbous, green Pokemon that is shown generating...
Emma Corrin's "My Policeman" Premiere Goldfish-In-A-Bag Dress Has To Be Seen To Be Believed
Emma made a splash — no pun intended — at the film's premiere, while the film's other star Harry Styles was nowhere to be found.
Gamespot
She-Hulk's Season Finale Has A Pretty Cool Cameo That You Missed
Now that She-Hulk's first and potentially only season has come to a close on Disney+, we've seen just how massively the series wanted to break the fourth wall. While there were moments of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaking the fourth wall in each episode, it all paled in comparison to the season finale.
Gamespot
Halloween Ends Could Be Biggest Box Office Smash Since Thor: Love And Thunder, Opens With $5 Million In Previews
Halloween Ends releases in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, October 14, and it's expected to bring in a lot of money at the box office despite releasing simultaneously for streaming on Peacock. The film got off to a strong start, banking $5.4 million in Thursday night previews, according to Variety.
Gamespot
Mario Movie's Keegan-Michael Key Says Toad Will Sing, Describes His Voice
New details have come to light about the Mario movie, as actor Keegan-Michael Key--who voices Toad--has announced that his character will sing in the animated film. He confirmed this after Jack Black, who plays Bowser, announced that his character will sing, too, which has prompted some to wonder just how much of a musical the film will be. That remains to be seen.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Will Not Offer Performance Mode On Console, Runs Only At 30 FPS
After announcing a four-player co-op mode will be coming to Gotham Knights next month, Warner Bros. Montreal has shared another piece of less exciting news: The game will run at 30 frames per second on console with no performance mode option. The announcement was made via the official Gotham Knights...
Gamespot
Terrifier 2 Director Talks About Making People Throw Up And Faint
Slasher sequel Terrifier 2 just hit theaters last weekend, and writer-director Damien Leone has some thoughts about the widespread reports of audience members fainting, vomiting, and storming out of the theater--not always in that order. Leone shared his wide-ranging reactions to the visceral responses the movie has inspired in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Gamespot
LOTR: Rings Of Power Season 1 Finale Reveals Who Sauron Is, Will Become Like Walter White In Season 2
Amazon's The Rings of Power has concluded its first season, and the show went out with a bang. There was a big reveal during the episode and it could have big implications for Season 2. This story contains spoilers for The Rings of Power, so only read on if you've seen the episode or don't care about being spoiled.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, New Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 will likely be the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, meaning--if tradition holds--developer Respawn will be adding a new battle royale map in the upcoming season alongside a new playable legend, battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök: The Mythology Behind Loki
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Ragnarök is soon upon us, specifically God of War Ragnarök, so we’re taking a look at the central figures of the game and looking at their actual story in Norse myth, how it is similar or different to what we’ve already seen in God of War, and what it might mean for Kratos’s ultimate fate. And today, we’re starting with a crowd favorite; Loki.
Gamespot
Steam Deck Update Adds Longer Boot Animation Support, Fans Already Creating Classic Intros
Valve's latest update for the Steam Deck has introduced a number of bug fixes for the handheld PC gaming system, as well as an option to increase the length of a boot-up animation. If you don't mind waiting, you'll be able to sit through 10-30 seconds of an opening sequence on the Steam Deck.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 - Why I'm Cautiously Optimistic
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is coming real soon and I’ve been waiting for this game ever since the post credits cutscene of 2019’s Modern Warfare. So here’s what I’m looking forward to, and what I’m not looking forward to in both the campaign & multiplayer.
Gamespot
Meet The Modders Building The Super Mario 64 You Saw In The Ads
For players of a certain age, the Nintendo 64 is a sacred monument to nostalgia. However, the system's low-poly aesthetics and obvious technical limitations can make revisiting beloved games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Banjo-Kazooie a shock. This inspired one group of modders from trying to create an improved version of Super Mario 64 that isn't based on modern standards of graphical fidelity. Instead, they're recreating the colorful, ultra-saturated art renders from the game's promotional materials.
Gamespot
She-Hulk Director On Who Came Up With The Show's Daredevil Costume
When Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) finally appeared in She-Hulk this season, he had a surprising new look not seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While on-screen we've primarily seen Daredevil in his iconic red leathers and, in some cases, a homemade black suit, he appeared on She-Hulk in a red and gold version of his costume, which nods back to the character's comic book origins from his first appearance in 1964.
Gamespot
There's A Lot To Love About Stray Gods, A Greek Myth-Inspired Adventure Where You Influence Every Song
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical sounds fantastic. And I'm not saying that in the metaphorical sense of "Oh, this seems like it will be really cool." No, as a musical adventure game with RPG elements, it literally sounds fantastic--the music for this game is incredible. After sitting down for two hour-long previews with narrative director David Gaider, managing director Liam Esler, and art director Benjamin Ee to discuss how this Greek mythology-inspired adventure game came to be, I'm blown away at what the team has already achieved and what they envision for the final product.
Gamespot
Martin Scorsese To Direct, Executive Produce A Gangs Of New York TV Series - Report
A TV show adaptation based on the 1927 non-fiction book The Gangs of New York, which previously inspired the Martin Scorsese 2002 feature adaptation, is reportedly in development at Miramax. Deadline was the first to report. Scorsese is attached to executive produce the potential series, and also direct the first...
